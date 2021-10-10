The update brings a deluge of content, including new quests, trinkets, and tameable animals to Team17’s desert island sandbox adventure.

Thursday, 15th July 2021 – Team17 have today launched the Expeditions Update for survival sandbox adventure The Survivalists on Nintendo Switch™, Xbox One, and PlayStation® 4. Already available on Steam, and coming to Apple Arcade soon, the Expeditions Update brings a host of new content to the procedurally generated islands of The Survivalists including new trinkets, quests, pets, and Taskmasters all available to console players from today.

Prepare for the expedition with the new trailer:

Alongside the introduction of over 40 new trinkets to the game, players now have the ability to equip up to four at a time, bolstering their character with a myriad of effects ranging from burn damage and death bombs, to shields and damage reduction. Four new Taskmasters can also be found lurking around the islands, offering themed tasks that upon completion will grant ever increasing rewards to aid players on their journey. The Expeditions Update offers up a plethora of new content, including five new companion pets, the ability to catalogue animals as well as newly introduced shells and insects in the journal, elite hunts of powerful animals, a new endgame island with more powerful orclings and a miniboss, and much more alongside several bug fixes and quality of life improvements.

A full rundown of the new content now available in The Survivalists, can be found on the Team17 Website.

Key Features:

Play together and survive: Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive

Up to four players can join forces to explore the world of The Survivalists, helping each other out to stay alive Get crafty and be inventive: Various items great and small can be crafted, from weapons to tools and buildings to keep your crew sheltered

Various items great and small can be crafted, from weapons to tools and buildings to keep your crew sheltered Automate with monkeys: Enlist the help of monkeys for a number of tasks, including protecting your group and gathering resources

Enlist the help of monkeys for a number of tasks, including protecting your group and gathering resources Curiosity is rewarded: Players are encouraged to explore their surroundings, where they’ll encounter dangerous wildlife, mythical enemies, and tantalising secrets

To keep up to date with all the information on The Survivalists please like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter, and join us on Discord.

Review code is available for press to start their very own deserted island adventure.