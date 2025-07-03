A New Standard in Design: Nôsa to Open Luxury Bathroom Showroom in Harrogate, September 2025

This September, Nôsa—the design-forward bathroom brand known for its European-inspired style and elevated craftsmanship—will open its first physical showroom in the historic spa town of Harrogate. This marks a bold new chapter in Nôsa’s journey from successful e-commerce platform to luxury lifestyle destination.

Having quickly established a loyal UK customer base online, Nôsa’s move into a luxurious retail space is designed to offer customers a more immersive, tactile experience—allowing them to fully appreciate the meticulous detail, materiality, and finish that define every Nôsa piece.

“We are absolutely thrilled to be opening Nôsa’s first showroom in the beautiful town of Harrogate,” said Mark Leader, CEO of the Leader Group. “This is a landmark moment for the brand—bringing our carefully curated collections to life in a truly luxurious setting. Harrogate’s timeless elegance and design-conscious community make it the ideal home for Nôsa as we deepen our connection with customers beyond the digital space.”

An Elevated Showroom Experience

Spanning 3000 sq. ft, the Harrogate showroom offers a fully immersive design experience. Visitors can explore elegantly dressed bathroom environments, including sculptural stone freestanding baths, ambient walk-in showers, handcrafted brassware, and rich natural stone finishes—all meticulously styled to help customers envision their own home sanctuary.

Unlike traditional retail, the showroom has been designed to encourage inspiration and exploration. Customers are invited to take their time, interact with materials, and consult with dedicated in-house design advisors who can guide them through product selections and personalised bathroom plans.

“Our vision for the Harrogate showroom was to create a space that invites customers to slow down and truly connect with the artistry of our collections,” said Sam McDermid, Brand Director at Nôsa. “Every detail of the showroom has been considered to evoke a sense of calm, inspiration, and luxury—from the lighting and layout to the textures and tonal palette. We want visitors to feel as though they’re stepping into their future sanctuary, not just a store.”

Where Craftsmanship Meets Concept

Nôsa’s commitment to quality and precision is evident in every detail. Each product is crafted using specialist manufacturing techniques and high-grade materials to ensure long-lasting performance and timeless appeal.

From full bathroom suites to smaller accessories, the showroom allows every element to be appreciated up close.

Opening Details

Opening September 2025, in central Harrogate

Open 7 days a week; appointments recommended for in-depth consultations

Complimentary refreshments offered to all guests

Private consultations and trade partnerships available on request

https://www.nosa.co.uk

https://www.instagram.com/houseofnosa

Showroom Address

Unit 7 Westgate House

Albert Street, Harrogate

HG1 1JX