Thunder – with lightening: new Titanium Sports Exhaust by Akrapovič delivers thrilling soundtrack and weight saving

Titanium Sports Exhaust by Akrapovič now available for the latest generation Continental GT, GT Convertible and Flying Spur

Acoustically tuned to enhance exhaust note at start up and throughout the rev range

Full-throated rasp under acceleration in SPORT mode

Titanium and super-alloys achieve weight saving of up to 10 kg

Matte titanium finish sandblasted and coated for durability and scratch resistance

Distinctive quad tailpipes carry Akrapovič and Bentley branding

Available for all V8 High Performance Hybrid and Ultra Performance Hybrid models

Available as a cost option when commissioning, or retailer retrofit for all fourth generation models onwards

(Crewe, 2 July 2025) Bentley engineers have partnered with Akrapovič, world leaders in performance exhausts, to offer an optional Titanium Akrapovic Exhaust for the latest Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur line-ups. The exhaust, precision crafted in titanium and super-alloys, delivers a thrilling and visceral soundtrack that does full justice to the performance of these models, and is closely related to the system offered as an option for the recently launched Bentayga Speed. Compared with the standard exhaust, the new sports exhaust achieves a weight saving of up to 10 kg.

Sound engineering

The deep, sporty and potent tone of the sports exhaust enhances the character and charisma of Bentley’s latest Continental GT, GT Convertible and Flying Spur models. When SPORT mode is selected, a valve-actuated bypass on each rear silencer opens, producing a thrilling, full-throated rasp under hard acceleration and distinctive burbles on overrun.

When driven dynamically, the acoustic experience transforms seamlessly through the engine’s revolutions, progressing from a commanding V8 roar to a smooth, high-frequency sound. This sophisticated soundscape, developed with the expertise of engineers from Bentley and Akrapovič, reflects the careful craftsmanship behind the system. Its ability to respond to engine load delivers precise auditory feedback to the driver, offering an engaging connection to the driving experience and showcasing a commitment to advanced engineering and innovation.

The design of the exhaust was aimed for maximum strength, minimum weight, optimum flow and maximum heat resistance. The exhaust is made from titanium and special super alloys, with complex components manufactured at Akrapovič’s own in-house titanium foundry. Depending on the model, the sports exhaust achieves a weight saving of up to 10 kg.

The matte titanium finish exterior is sandblasted and coated to achieve a uniform surface finish, increased durability, and scratch resistance. The distinctive quad tailpipes feature both Bentley and Akrapovič branding.

Available across the range

The new titanium sports exhaust by Akrapovič is available for all models in the Continental GT, Continental GT Convertible and Flying Spur ranges, whether powered by the High Performance Hybrid or the Speed models’ Ultra Performance Hybrid powertrains. The sports exhaust can be ordered as a cost option when commissioning a new Bentley, or as a retrofit on all existing fourth generation models via the Bentley retailer network.