Men of all ages experience health conditions of some sort. The idea that we only experience health issues as we age is that of a misconception; you can be in tip-top condition and still experience health concerns of some sort.

Understandably, there are some health conditions out there that cause a great deal of embarrassment and low self-esteem when going through them. At the same time, it can feel challenging to reach out to those around you when wanting to discuss how you are feeling. This includes the likes of taboo subjects like male pattern baldness, erectile dysfunction, and other such health conditions.

While it might be challenging to talk about topics like these, it is first important to remember you are not the only person going through this and certainly won’t be the last. That being said, there are ways you can navigate this process, alleviating any feelings of anxiety and low confidence that you might be experiencing.

Interested in learning more about male pattern baldness and the latest treatment options out there? You have found yourself in the right place at the right time. Read on to discover just that and more!

What Is Male Pattern Baldness?

First things first, it is best that we delve into what constitutes male pattern baldness. It is entirely normal to lose hair from your body on a daily basis; this is our bodies way of shedding older hairs to make room for newer ones to grow. Those with longer hair, which requires brushing regularly, will notice they lose lots of hair when doing just that. We are estimated to lose between fifty and one hundred hairs a day, but this is no cause for concern and is entirely normal behaviour.

When the hair is lost and not replaced, there will naturally be some worry, and this is where the term hair loss begins to fall into the male or female pattern baldness category. There are various causes of hair loss that results in pattern baldness, including stress, a whole host of illnesses, treatment for ailments such as cancer, and an iron deficiency.

Suppose you are in the position where you are experiencing pattern baldness and are in the process of finding suitable treatment options for it. You have plenty of options available to you, but knowing what they are can be a minefield in itself. This leads us to the following section.

Treatment Options For Male Pattern Baldness

Finding a treatment option to suit you can feel like a challenge, particularly if you are experiencing feelings of embarrassment and low self-esteem. You needn’t worry, for we have run through the latest treatment options out there today right here!

Topical Treatments

These tend to be available in the form of steroid creams and injections. Topical treatments are used and applied directly to any bald patches that you might have. Topical corticosteroids are used to treat alopecia in people of all ages and can therefore be applied yourself.

Treatments like these are used to encourage the hair follicles in this area to grow back. This is a somewhat popular choice for people who are experiencing male pattern baldness, regardless of age.

Medications

Much like when treating other health conditions, you can expect to find a range of medications available for treating male pattern baldness too. For the most part, you are unable to get medication for male pattern baldness without a prescription from your doctor; it is recommended you receive a consultation with your doctor, too, to determine the best course of action for your condition.

Finasteride and Minoxidil are the most commonly prescribed medications for male pattern baldness in the UK and can be effective in treating this baldness when used in the right way. Medication like this works by decreasing the levels of a hormone called dihydrotestosterone (DHT). High levels of DHT are what causes hair loss in individuals.

If you find that this is the treatment route you would like to go down, but want to know more about the effectiveness, ensure you check out Minoxidil and Finasteride reviews online. You will be able to directly compare information and assess how you go about this as a treatment option for male pattern baldness.

Hair Transplant

This is a somewhat more invasive treatment option for male pattern baldness and tends to be used in more severe cases. As the name suggests, hair transplants are the process in which hair follicles are removed from a different part of your body and implemented into an area that is sparse with hair.

Hair transplants fall into the cosmetic surgery category and are unfortunately not available through free healthcare clinics and physicians. Those intending to pursue this treatment to treat male pattern baldness will need to do so with their own funds.

Furthermore, it is important to ensure that the surgeon you choose is qualified and experienced in this type of surgery. When spending so much money, the last thing you want is for something to go wrong.

That being the case, though, hair transplants are an effective long-term treatment for male pattern baldness and is one of the latest treatment options out there for those who might need it.

Wigs and toupees

A similar but different option to opting for a hair transplant, wigs and toupees can be used to treat male pattern baldness effectively. Available in a range of styles and hair colours, you will certainly be able to find something that suits your individual needs.

At the same time, you will be increasing your self-esteem and confidence in yourself by addressing the male pattern baldness you are experiencing. This is an ideal treatment option for those who are not yet sure how they wish to proceed or even those who are in the process of choosing a permanent solution but want to experiment with certain hairstyles and colours first.

Embracing the baldness

We understand this is a suggestion that might be a bit out there but is also one that is beginning to take off throughout the world. More men have begun to ‘brave the shave’ and embrace their balding. For some people, this might appear like their worst nightmare and is not an option on the table. Whereas, for others, this is a liberating and freeing experience in which you can make a statement.

That’s not to say that you can no longer be expressive or experimental with your hair either; some men who opt to shave their heads have dyed intricate patterns and designs onto their remaining hair to bring some life to the party. You have options available to you even when considering this as a choice.

Understandably, this is not a treatment option that is best suited to those who wish to keep all of their hair but is one that we felt was worth a shoutout all the same.

That being said, we hope you have come to the end of this piece with a better understanding of what your options are for treating male pattern baldness in the coming weeks and months. Whether you choose to try them all one by one or opt for one and roll with it, the choice is entirely up to you. Go forth knowing the efforts you are putting in are sure to pay off!