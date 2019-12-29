BBC’s A Question of Sport – the world’s longest running TV sports quiz – will celebrate its 50th anniversary with an all-new live tour.

Starring host Sue Barker and resident team captains Matt Dawson and Phil Tufnell, along with big-name guests from across the sporting world, A Question of Sport Live is the perfect way for fans to see the hit show up close in a thrilling live environment.

This unmissable stage show will visit 10 cities across the UK in April and May 2020:

FRI APRIL 17 Glasgow SEC Armadillo

SEC Armadillo FRI APRIL 24 Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

M&S Bank Arena MON APRIL 27 Birmingham Symphony Hall

Symphony Hall TUE APRIL 28 Newcastle 02 City Hall

02 City Hall FRI MAY 1 Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Royal Concert Hall SAT MAY 2 Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Bridgewater Hall SUN MAY 3 Sheffield City Hall

City Hall TUE MAY 12 London The London Palladium

The London Palladium SAT MAY 23 Plymouth Pavilions

Pavilions SUN MAY 24 Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday November 15th via ticketmaster.co.uk

A Question of Sport Live will follow the small-screen format featuring many of the rounds and challenges fans of the hit show know and love.

It is also truly interactive as audience members will be able to participate by directly posing questions to the teams and getting involved in some rounds before the traditional ‘Sprint Finish’ climax.

This will be A Question of Sport’s first tour in nine years and Sue, Matt and Phil are all excited about getting back on the road together with a host of special guest star panellists who will soon be revealed.

Sue Barker said: “2020 is a landmark year for A Question of Sport. It’s the show’s 50th anniversary and I can’t think of a better way to celebrate this Golden Anniversary than to take the show around the country. We had such a brilliant time on the last tour so I can’t wait to do it again!”

Phil Tufnell added: “The live shows are something really special. It’s a thrill to be able to take A Question of Sport from people’s living rooms into arenas and theatres across the UK. The interaction with the crowd is brilliant and it’s always a really exciting, hilarious and fun night out.”

And Matt Dawson said: “I was a fan of A Question of Sport long before I joined the show so it’s an honour for me to be part of these 50th anniversary celebrations. I’m really looking forward to going out on the road again – it’s been too long! The live shows are different each night and everyone involved, whether they are on stage or in audience, has an absolute ball. We all love it and can’t wait to get started!”

A Question of Sport first burst onto the nation’s TV screens in January 1970. More than 1,000 episodes have been broadcast and more than 2,000 of the biggest names in British and international sport have appeared as panellists.

This all-new live tour is brought to you by Cuffe and Taylor, Live Nation and Simon Fielder Productions in association with BBC Studios.