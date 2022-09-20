Motoring writer Ian Lamming drives a small SUV like no other, Hyundai’s spectacular Kona N

When people ask me what the car is like and the response is O-M-G then you know you have been driving something special.

But it wasn’t until I channel-hopped onto to a sports programme that I fully appreciated the heritage of this amazing SUV.

On the box was coverage of the Acropolis Rally in Greece, a round of the World Rally Championships. Going hell for leather were cars from a variety of manufacturers but this particular round was exceptional – the podium was completely taken up by drivers sporting a big capital N on their race suits.

First, second and third places all went to Hyundai, quite a feat for the South Korean manufacturer, claimed in a flurry of dust, dirt and rocks and at breath-taking speed.

That N, by the way, stands for Namyang, Hyundai Motor’s global R&D centre in Korea, where the idea for a high-performance range was born.

N is also for the Nürburgring, that iconic German race and test track, which is home to Hyundai Motor’s European Test Centre, where the N was honed and polished like the jewel that it undoubtedly is.

Tip an N on its side and it looks like a set of switchback chicanes, a clue as to where this car is most at home.

I’d had a taste of the power of N before, with Hyundai’s i30, and I liked it. So when I noticed a Kona N in the range I couldn’t book one quickly enough.

SUVs are not the obvious choice when it comes to suping up a motor, mainly because they tend to have higher centres of gravity, the last thing you need when driving briskly through the bends.

I’ve always liked the Kona, it’s a funky looker that is great to drive. But in N form it is something else.

It uses a 2.0 litre four cylinder petrol engine that is turbocharged to produce 280PS and nearly 400Nm of torque, which it passes to the wheels via an eight-speed automatic dual clutch transmission.

On the steering wheel there are a couple of switches to unleash the beast, and the red one launches you into a realm of rally provenance.

The button sports the letters NGS, which stands for N Grin Shift. This maximises engine and DCT performance for 20 seconds, directly shifting down to the most appropriate gear to deliver maximum performance with one press of the button. After the “boost” has ended, drivers must wait at least 40 seconds to use it again. It’s your warp drive control and an absolute blast.

To keep all this performance in check and you clear of the afterlife, Kona N is also equipped with an electronic controlled suspension which drivers can use to change the stiffness of the ride with the push of another button. It works a treat ensuring handling is firm but not too brutal on your spine.

Sports seats also protect your body from the excesses of force, performance and bumpy roads and the chunky steering wheel leaves you in no doubt that this is a performance machine.

Kona N also looks the part thanks to exclusive features. At the front, large air openings fulfil the cooling needs of the powerful N-tuned engine and add to the aggressive styling. The front splitter of the bumper has been increased in size to improve aerodynamic drag and balance. A lowered ride-height, N-exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels in a dark satin finish, red brake callipers and exclusive side sills in red all showcase N performance design.

At the rear, there’s a large, double-wing roof spoiler, alongside a triangular third brake light. Lower down on the rear bumper, a large diffuser enhances the airflow departure and minimises turbulence. Two large exhaust mufflers could easily swallow your children and emit a true bark to improve your day.

Being top of the range means N is highly specified, its well-designed interior featuring every toy imaginable. Infotainment, hi-fi and electronic dash are all top notch too and you definitely feel you are in something extraordinary.

Kona N is the sort of car that makes you seek out the twists and turns of happy motoring while the commuters head to the motorway. It certainly brightened my school run.

Fact File

Hyundai Kona N

Engine: 2.0 turbo petrol

Power: 280PS

0-62mph: 5.5 secs

Top speed: 149mph

Combined MPG: 33.2

Transmission: eight speed DCT

CO2 g/km: 194

Price: £35,395.00