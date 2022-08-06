As part of its summer celebrations, The Broadway, Bradford has launched one month full of exclusive food and drink offers which can all be found in a voucher booklet available in the Centre.

Bradford is highly regarded for its wealth of foodie locations and plethora of dining options. Many can be found at The Broadway which is home to more than 20 eateries, offering everything from ice cream and cake to pretzels and pizza.

For the month of August, shoppers can take advantage of huge discounts, free food and upgrade to meals. Voucher booklets are available from outside the food court, River Island and H Samuel.

Ian Ward, General Manager at The Broadway, Bradford, said: “It’s no secret that Bradford is brimming with culinary delights. At The Broadway we have so many options for a quick bite to eat or a full meal for all the family, so to celebrate we’ve launched our very first voucher booklet packed with money off offers and other exclusive deals. It’s a limited time offer though, and all the vouchers need to be used within the month of August. ”

Chilli Flames, which opened at The Broadway in June creating 20 new jobs, is offering 10% off all orders. The afro-Portuguese flamed grilled chicken concept restaurant is located by the Charles Street entrance and offers several signature dishes including loaded fries with chicken strips, cheese, jalapeno, and perinaise.

The launch of the voucher booklet is part of the Centre’s ‘Summer Surprises’ campaign which includes six weeks of surprise entertainment each Wednesday and Thursday. The entertainment is only revealed the day prior to it taking place.

To mark the launch of the summer campaigns at The Broadway, Bradford a giant deck chair will be installed outside of Superdry for visitors to create their own selfies. Shoppers who snap a selfie in the deck chair and share on social media tagging #BroadwaySummerSurprises will be in with the chance of winning a £50 gift card.

