About the Three-Piece Inflatable Penile Prosthesis: Procedure, Types, and Surgery

Using a pumped Penile Prosthesis to treat erectile dysfunction can effectively control this problem. Erectile dysfunction is a sexual dysfunction that can be detected in many individuals, especially from the age of 40. Many different methods can be used to treat this condition, defined as the inability to create enough stiffness to initiate a sexual activity or maintain sexual intercourse. If this problem cannot be controlled during treatment, drug therapy, an external vacuum device, penile injection, or surgical penile implant (Penile Prosthesis) may be applied to the patient.

What is Three-Piece Inflatable Penile Prosthesis?

The occurrence of erection in men begins with the electrical signals that occur following the perception of the sexual stimulus by the brain, increasing the blood flow in the genital area and filling the spongy tissue in the penis with blood. With the increase in the amount of blood in the cavities of the penis, the penis gradually enlarges and becomes rigid. As the name suggests, penile prostheses consisting of a reservoir, pump, and a double cylinder is called 3-piece inflatable penile prosthesis with pumps. Penile prostheses with inflatable pumps work similarly to this physiological mechanism, allowing the person’s erection problem to be solved in the closest way to natural mechanisms.

What are the Three-Piece Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Types?

There have been significant developments in penile prosthesis technology in the 50-year period that has passed since the first date they were produced. Today’s cutting-edge 3-piece penile prostheses can be examined in 2 categories. The classification of these devices is based on their expansion characteristics. Devices in the first group of 3-piece pumped penile prostheses are penile implants with transverse expansion, designed to prevent surface integrity and abrasion and produced by the natural penis anatomy at the tip. In the second type of 3-piece pumped Penile Prosthesis, penile prostheses with transverse and longitudinal expansion are specially designed for patients concerned about penile length after the operation.

These state-of-the-art penile prostheses with circular expandability can provide an extra growth of up to 25% in the length of the prosthesis, depending on the anatomical characteristics of the individual in the area close to the glans penis. Penile prostheses, another type of 3-piece pumped Penile Prosthesis, are state-of-the-art penile implants designed for individuals with narrow cavernous structures usually found in the penis and are enlarged by filling with blood. These penile implants, preferred in individuals affected by the connective tissue in the penis due to various ailments, have a very high hardness and expansion capacity. These state-of-the-art penile implants also have some standard features. The pump mechanism is straightforward and fast in these penile prostheses, the surface of which is hydrophilic. At the same time, the reservoir placed in the abdominal region of the individuals easily adapts to the space of the individuals in this region. It has a very positive effect on the patient’s comfort.

How is Three-Piece Inflatable Penile Prosthesis Surgery with Pump Performed?

In Penile Prosthesis surgery with a 3-piece pump, the parts that make up this prosthesis are placed inside the body. Rollers are placed in this area by stretching the cavernous tissue inside the penis toward the edges. The reservoir is placed in the “Retzius cavity” anatomical region in the lower abdomen. The pump that will activate the prosthesis is placed in the testicles, and the operation is completed. Squeezing the pump in the testicles activates the fluid in the reservoir in the abdominal cavity and ensures its flow towards the cylinders in the penis. Filling the cylinders with fluid causes the penis to harden and enlarge, similar to the natural erection phases. Meanwhile, there is another type of penile prosthesis. It is referred to as a one-piece malleable penile prosthesis. You can get detailed information about this model from the malleable penile prosthesis page on the rigicon.com website.

Erectile dysfunction is a widespread problem. You can contact Rigicon® via the “Contact us form” on the rigicon.com website for detailed information about the pumped Penile Prosthesis treatment, which has a very high success and patient satisfaction rate in solving this problem.

