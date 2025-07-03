New milestone for Urban Automotive as it expands to USA

Urban Automotive officially opened a North and South America division on 2 July 2025

USA expansion includes opening its own warehouse facility in Phoenix, Arizona to directly supply North and South America

Dedicated USA operation will reduce part delivery times, elevate the customer experience and expand Urban’s network across North and South America

Urban’s USA division is a joint venture with Daniel Weber and part of an international growth strategy across its parent company, The AM Group

Urban Automotive, one of the UK’s most successful luxury car modifiers, is taking its future to a new level by expanding and setting up a new division in north America in a joint venture with Daniel Weber.

Since Urban was founded 11 years ago, its high quality vehicle enhancements and OEM+ design mantra have attracted customers all over the world, particularly North America, including many high-profile celebrities.

Until now, Urban has been supplying the USA market via a successful partnership with Milltek Corp, the USA division of another renowned British automotive brand, Milltek, which has been providing warehousing and distribution facilities from its base in Tennessee.

As part of a new focus on sales and marketing, and an international growth strategy from its parent company, The AM Group, Urban Automotive now has its own warehouse in Phoenix, Arizona to supply North and South America. This will help to reduce lead times, elevate the customer experience further, and allow it to expand its network across the Americas.

Urban’s U.S. joint venture partner, Daniel Weber, commented: “There is nothing like Urban in the U.S market and that is exactly why this joint venture makes sense. We are not replicating what others do, instead we are creating something distinctly European, unapologetically refined, and obsessively crafted for a new kind of client. My team is ready, and America’s ready.”

Luis Carrera, Director of Urban Automotive said: “We are not here to make noise, we are here to get things done. This move puts stock on the ground, shortens the distance between our R&D and U.S. development, and brings us closer to our U.S. customers. The USA has always led the way in turning lifestyle into culture, and that’s where Urban fits in: British design, European refinement, and now a local presence to match.”

Patrick Meijer, Group CEO of The AM Group commented: “Over the past few years, Urban has grown from niche to be a benchmark brand chosen by those who dare to be different. Now, following the conclusion of our valued partnership with Milltek Corp, with our joint venture and dedicated service centre in place for North and South America, we are moving even closer to our clients, partners and builders on the other side of the Atlantic.”

For more information about the premium brands Urban Automotive modifies, visit www.urban-automotive.co.uk or call 01908 978978.