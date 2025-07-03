XPENG UK chooses Ohme as its official home EV charging partner

XPENG UK has chosen Ohme as its new and exclusive home EV charging partner.

The new partnership will make it easy for XPENG customers to transition to an electric vehicle, with the provision of a home EV charger and installation service available to customers via the XPENG UK retail network.

“XPENG is one of the most exciting new electric brands, so it’s fantastic to be partnering with such a fast-growing company,” said Peter McDonald, Ohme Mobility Director. “We’re looking forward to bringing the Ohme benefits of easy charging and low running costs to XPENG customers.”

XPENG, a leading Chinese high-tech car company, arrived in the UK in January 2025 and launched its first model, the all-electric XPENG G6. The highly anticipated XPENG G6 is a mid-size coupe SUV that combines high performance with cutting-edge technology and zero tailpipe emissions. Its next-generation operating systems and premium standard features will provide a seamless, technology-integrated driving experience that aims to set a new benchmark in electric mobility for UK drivers.

Ohme, the UK’s largest home EV charging company and the fastest growing EV charging company in Europe, will be providing XPENG’s customers with a complete charger, installation and support package as well as training and assistance for retailers.

To support the UK launch, customers purchasing an XPENG G6 Long Range will be eligible for a complimentary Ohme home EV charger until the end of September.

“We are delighted that we will be partnering with Ohme as our exclusive home charger supplier,” said William Brown, XPENG UK Managing Director. “Intuitive, everyday mobility is one of XPENG’s fundamental values and Ohme’s unique dynamic charging capabilities, user-friendly app and excellent customer service make it the ideal partner for us, our customers and the development of our retailer network.”

Ohme’s dynamic EV chargers use live data from the grid and are compatible with the UK’s best and most affordable energy tariffs. Ohme chargers automatically adjust to optimise the cost of charging and accessing all the times of the smartest, greenest and lowest cost energy tariffs as well as featuring a solar boost function reducing reliance on the grid.

Fully-charging an XPENG G6 Long Range with an 87.5kWh battery using an Ohme on a dynamic EV tariff such as Intelligent Octopus Go*, could cost just £6.13 for its 354 mile WLTP range. Ohme also offers drivers the option to charge their car when renewable energy generation on the national grid is at its highest, further lowering their CO2 impact.

Ohme is the official charger provider for Motability Operations, the largest fleet operator in the UK and has just won two awards from Business Motoring for Best Electric Charging Point Provider and Best Electric Van Charging Point Provider.

For more information go to: www.ohme-ev.com

* Intelligent Octopus Go at 7.0p/kWh