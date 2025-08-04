AC Cars America – Official Sponsor 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®

AC Cars America is honored to announce itself as Official Sponsor of the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance®, as the historic AC marque joins the world’s most prestigious automotive event in Pebble Beach, California this August.

The AC GT Roadster will join the Concept Lawn display at The Lodge at Pebble Beach™ for the final day of festivities on Sunday, August 17th, as AC Cars America showcases the exclusive sports car to the US automotive enthusiasts and collectors attending.

Retaining the unique visual identity of the iconic roadster, but featuring a clean-sheet design, the AC GT Roadster delivers a cutting-edge modern sports car, produced using the latest technology and engineering processes.

Instantly recognisable, the car remains faithful to the spirit of the original AC Cobra of the 1960s yet utilises modern drivetrain and control technologies to provide a new level of performance and handling.

The presence of the AC GT Roadster at Concours Sunday is the latest step in the continued revival of AC Cars in America.

The grand finale to a week of activity during Monterey Car Week, AC Cars America’s presence at the 2025 Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance® is preceded by appearances at Motorlux on Wednesday, August 13, and Exotics on Broadway on Saturday August 16th.

In between the company is hosting its own exclusive client and sales events in the area, giving people the opportunity to see the stunning AC GT Roadster first hand and discuss securing one of the limited production spaces available.

More details on the exclusive AC GT Roadster, and how to secure one, is available via ac.cars

Media looking to see the car, and interview members of the AC Cars team should use the contact details below.

About AC Cars (England) Ltd.

The Weller Brothers established what is now Britain’s oldest vehicle manufacturer in 1901, producing cars and motorbikes from their workshop in West Norwood, London. The nascent company produced its first vehicle in 1903, but the Auto carrier was introduced a year later (from which the name AC was later derived). This was the first three-wheel commercial delivery vehicle and proved an instant success.

However, the AC Ace cemented the company’s status following its launch in 1953. With an aluminium body designed and built by Eric George Gray, it gained the respect of racing enthusiasts for its everyday practicality and pace. This was the car which would evolve to incorporate the Ford V8 and become the AC Cobra of legend. Over the years the AC Cobra has endured, with its unmistakable shape and unique design. With production limited and every car built to an exacting standard, it remains reserved for exclusive clientele.

With its own facilities in the UK and Germany, AC Cars is working with leading industry suppliers for design and development, and construction, and the AC Cobra GT range heralds a new era in the production of the company’s vehicles. In addition to its Donington HQ and facility on the south coast, AC Cars will continue to expand its development and production capabilities in the UK and Europe.

About AC Cars America

AC Cars America, LLC brings the legacy of one of Britain’s most iconic automotive brands to the United States.

Headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, AC Cars America serves as the central hub for US operations – managing sales, client engagement, brand partnerships, and bespoke experiences for American collectors and enthusiasts.