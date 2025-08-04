Ferrari Vetroresina takes the chequered flag at Hampson’s Oulton Park Gold Cup sale as Hampson’s drives to the head of the UK auction house pack

When the hammer fell for the final time at Hampson’s Oulton Park Gold Cup sale of performance, classic and supercars on Sunday 27, more than 80% of the 120 lots on offer drove off to new homes, resulting in a sale figure north of £1million. When combined with the equally impressive percentages from Hampson’s previous sales this year, the auction house is currently running at an average 84% sale rate in 2025 – significantly ahead of any other UK auction house.

The chequered flag for the top seller at Oulton Park went to the rare right-hand-drive 1976 Ferrari 308 Vetroresina, which sold for £73,125. Second past the post was the 1978 Aston Martin V8 Oscar India. This had been offered at No Reserve and achieved £55,125. The third ‘podium place’ went to the 1989 Audi UR quattro 2.2 Turbo 10V with the sought-after ‘MB’ code engine, the successful bidder paying £40,500.

In addition to the Aston Martin Oscar India, a further four of the top-ten sellers had been offered at No Reserve. These included the extensively enhanced 2014 Land Rover Defender 110XS (£34,312), a 1967 Jaguar E-Type 4.2 Litre FHC (£32, 344), the track-ready 1981 Ford Escort Mk2 RS2000 in full period Rothmans livery (£30,375) and the 1934 Bentley 3½ Litre Special Sports Roadster, bespoke sports special, crafted from a classic Derby Bentley, which sold for £23,062.

Hampson’s Managing Director Zach Hamilton said: “It’s great to get another strong sale under our belts this year and to be building a market-leading average sale percentage. It’s testament to our ever-increasing focus on offering high-quality vehicles across the price spectrum, and I’m delighted that we had such a busy, well supported sale. My personal favourite lot was the 1994 Peugeot 205 GTI 1.9. This quintessential hot hatch boasted power steering and air conditioning – both highly desirable in this model – and it’s not surprising that the bidding was brisk, powering past the £17,000 top estimate to achieve an amazing £20,812.

“In addition to our strong sale percentage for our physical sales, I’m also thrilled at how well our online timed sale offering – Hampson Marketplace – is going since we introduced it at the start of this year. In particular it seems to have caught the imagination of the motorcycle world, rapidly establishing itself as a popular outlet for bikes.

“Marketplace sales also generate funds for The Joshua Tree charity, which provides bespoke support for children and their families affected by childhood cancer, and the motorcycle community is renowned for its support for children’s charities in particular, so that might be one of the reasons they are turning to Hampson Marketplace. We’ve raised more than £2,500 this year for the charity through the online sales and look forward to raising more. And we were hugely excited when it was announced earlier this month that The Joshua Tree will be the focus of the BBC’s DIY SOS Children in Need Special in September, with Nick Knowles and his team heading to Cheshire to extend the charity’s present building. The Hampson team will be following the progress of this epic, 10-day build, which will be covered by BBC One’s Morning Live programme throughout.”

Full results of Hampson’s Oulton Park sale can be found at hampsonauctions.com. Hampson’s next physical auction will be at Bolesworth Castle on Sunday 28th September 2025, while the next Hampson Marketplace online timed sale goes live on Friday 22nd August.