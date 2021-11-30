30 November 2021: Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced plans to boost its UK workforce by 3,000 new roles over the next three years.

Half of the roles will be based outside of London, expanding Accenture’s presence in Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds and Edinburgh, and adding to its existing UK workforce of approximately 11,000 people. The new roles are being driven by increased client demand for services in platforms, cloud engineering, cybersecurity, data and intelligent operations.

Simon Eaves, Market Unit Lead, Accenture in the UK & Ireland, said: “The UK economy is rebounding swiftly following the pandemic and we are seeing strong demand from clients seeking to capitalise on this growth opportunity. We are committed to growing our footprint across the UK which is why I am particularly excited about our plans across Scotland and northern England where we see some of the best technology talent in the country.”

Allan King, Accenture’s Head of North East operations, added: “Newcastle has always been a key region for us when it comes to nurturing talent, particularly through our apprenticeship programme. We’re proud that our Newcastle operations are set to play an important role within Accenture’s ambitious growth plans across the North. The role of technology has skyrocketed, especially since the pandemic, and we’re excited to see how the next few years will unfold.”

The announcement continues Accenture’s investment in the UK following six acquisitions made earlier this year – cloud and digital transformation consultancy Infinity Works, SAP partner Edenhouse, leadership and talent consultancy Cirrus, retail technology and supply chain consultancy REPL Group, management consultancy BCS Consulting and innovation strategy firm Founders Intelligence.

