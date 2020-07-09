With summer holidays more or less cancelled for many families across this year, you might be looking closer to home this July, August or September to find fun for the whole family.

If you’re planning a trip away, you may need to cater for a family member or friend who requires special access needs. With this in mind you will need to look ahead and pay attention to the attractions you’re visiting to see if they have appropriate access support for those in a wheel chair, mobility scooter or motability vehicle.

The North East offers a range of attractions that aptly provide for disabled visitors to make sure those with mobility issues can enjoy what the area has to offer. We’ve looked at five of the best attractions in the North East which provide for disabled visitors and for visitors who use mobility vehicles.

You’ll be pleased to know there’s a range of activities you can get involved with. For children there is Seven Stories in Newcastle, the National Centre for Children’s Books that puts on a fantastic range of events all year round for children to enjoy. There is also the Newcastle Centre for Life which is an interactive day out for all the family.

If you are looking to get out in to the great outdoors, Alnwick Gardens in Northumberland and the Washington Wetland Centre are two great spots to experience nature with the family. And if you’re after a bit of nostalgia and history, Beamish is the world famous open air museum telling the history of the North east.

Newcastle Centre for Life

The Centre for Life is a Science centre in Newcastle that is both a family attraction and an active research centre for the life sciences.

The Centre has excellent facilities for access to make their experience enjoyable for disabled visitors. This includes lifts on all floors, disabled parking and toilet facilities, wheelchair hire, and they also cater for those with hearing difficulties by offering alternative sensory experiences.

Seven Stories – The National Centre for Children’s Books

Seven Stories is a museum in central Newcastle founded in the late 1990s to offer the children and their families living in the North West early experiences of stories and literature that will inspire and raise their aspirations. It’s a noble feat that has produced one of the most popular attractions in the area.

It’s equally dedicated to providing equal opportunities for disabled children and other visitors who need special access measures. Facilities include designated disabled parking spaces, access lifts, wheelchair access, disabled friendly amenities, and sensory experiences for those with special needs.

Washington Wetland Centre

The Washington Wetlands directly West of Sunderland is one the prime locations in the North East to get close to rare birds and mammals living in wetland habitats. You can walk around on your own accord, or follow one of the many warden-led walks throughout the day or take part in seasonal wildlife tours.

The centre offers ample facilities to support disabled visitors, like free designated parking, enlarged tour maps, hireable wheelchairs, and vehicle ramps for anyone in a wheelchair or mobility scooter.

Alnwick Gardens

Alnwick Gardens covers more than 12 acres of the Northumberland countryside and boasts an eclectic arrangement of horticulture all year round.

For the family there’s a range of activities to get involved with. From crazy golf to educational events, to crafting, gardening and adventure days, there’s plenty to be aware of.

Disabled access is available throughout the site. There’s disabled parking and assisted access for mobility users, plus scooter and manual wheelchair hire.

Beamish Museum

For a taste of History, Beamish Museum in County Durham ticks all the boxes for a family day out. A dedicated site for everything to do with the North East of England, the museum will take you back in time to what it was like to live in the area over the last 200 years.

Earlier this year it was named as Northern England’s Top Accessible Venue by charity Euan’s Guide. They provide exceptional resources for disabled visitors and adapted access for wheelchair users. Their accessible bus has facilities for mobility equipment and wheelchairs and will transport visitors around the museum site for a full tour of the grounds.