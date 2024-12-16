Acorn Dairy sees huge surge in requests amid Bovaer concerns

A NORTH EAST organic dairy farm has received a 700 per cent surge in doorstep delivery applications admin concerns over an additive used by major brands that’s linked to cancer.

Acorn Dairy has been “bombarded” with requests since it emerged that the company behind some of Britain’s biggest supermarket brands – Arla – would trial feeding a supplement called Bovaer to its cows.

Used to lower methane by altering a cows gut biology, Bovaer has been declared safe by both British and EU regulators. However, worried customers across the country have vowed to boycott products made by the Danish company, including Lurpak and Anchor, over concerns around the additive.

And Caroline Bell, co-director of Acorn Dairy, said an unprecedented number of new customers have joined our milk rounds in the last seven days.

“Since the Bovaer story broke, our phone and website have been bombarded with messages from customers across the North East looking for reassurance they are consuming a safe and natural food,” said Caroline.

“From a survey of our long-standing customers, we know most turn to our organic milk not just because they are concerned for the environment, but equally because they want clean, natural foods for their families.

“They are concerned about overly processed foods, packed with additives. With us, they know who and how their milk, which they consume every day, is being produced.”

Launched in 2000 by Graham Tweddle and sister Caroline Bell, the award-winning dairy is based in Archdeacon Newton, near Darlington.

It produces and delivers milk, cream, and butter, certified by the Soil Association, from cows fed a natural and organic diet.

The cattle are also not routinely given antibiotics, and no chemical-based fertilisers are used on the land.

“As a family-run and owned dairy that has farmed in the community for almost a century, we have that personal connection with our customers and we can trace every stage of production,” added Graham.

“This is becoming increasingly important to shoppers, and that’s been further reflected in what has been a busy week talking to new customers. We normally receive between 5-10 doorstep enquiries a week, so this week has taken some managing.

“Due to our superb network of third-party milkmen, we are now able to connect customers from Northumberland right down to Yorkshire with our milk, and we are seeing an influx of new customers from both regions.”

And while Bovaer is being trialed to help in the fight against climate change, Graham said there are natural equivalents available.

“We’ve fed our girls natural seaweed for many years, it is a good source of iodine and zinc which are natural immune boosters and reduce methane,” he added.

“Our organic farming system, which promotes healthy soils, carbon sequestration and biodiversity is the rest of the vital picture. We believe a natural system is best- for humans, cows and the environment – and nature would choose organic.”

For more information, visit https://www.acorndairy.co.uk