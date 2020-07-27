A client support officer at Active Chartered Financial Planners is celebrating after achieving a first-class honours degree at Teesside University.

Jessica Armstrong, 25, from Middlesbrough has successfully completed her business management degree and is now looking to continue her studies with a Masters Degree in human resource management from September.

Karl Pemberton, managing director at Active Chartered Financial Planners, worked with Jessica on a six-month long research project last year, through the Teesside University Business School and was so impressed with her aptitude and determination offered her a permanent role.

Karl Pemberton said: “We are delighted that Jess’s hard work has been rewarded with this fantastic result.

“She will continue to work closely with Active’s advisers and financial planners, helping to build those invaluable client relationships we’re known for.

“We want to make sure that great people are part of our workforce and play a big part in our future so we are delighted to continue to support Jess with her ongoing studies.”

Jess said: “I am thrilled with my results and look forward to progressing my career with Active, who have been so helpful and accommodating. I am delighted that the directors are so supportive with my training and development, leaving the door open for my masters, which I have applied for and hope to begin later in the year.”

Suzanne Withrington, Principal Lecturer in Enterprise and Business Engagement at Teesside University Business School said “I am absolutely delighted for Jess and I know that she will be a great asset to Active. Teesside University is totally committed to providing work related experiences for students throughout the duration of their studies because we know it helps them to secure their perfect graduate role. We all wish Jess every success in the future.”