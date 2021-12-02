Opening Ad Gefrin’s Door

Business Development Manager Launches Opportunity to Participate in Distillery Venture

Today, with just under a year to go until the opening of the Ad Gefrin Visitor Experience and Distillery in Wooler, the company reveals the person behind its business development and details of its founder programme. Morpeth resident Sharon Howey, will be responsible for offering future Ad Gefrin enthusiasts the chance to be part of the Ad Gefrin ‘family’ and become founding members.

From those living in the area, to the get-go whisky enthusiasts, and those around the world with Northumbrian roots, people have been asking if they could be part of the Ad Gefrin journey. Well, now is their chance.

Sharon is well known and highly respected throughout the northeast of England, having held prominent roles in some of the region’s top sporting institutes, (including Newcastle United Football Club and Newcastle Falcons Rugby Club). She has massive expertise and is the crème-de-la-crème in the field of successful business development, and is ideally suited for her role at Ad Gefrin, which is to create real value for money in personal and corporate packages.

The construction of the new Ad Gefrin Visitor Experience and Distillery has generated considerable interest across Northumberland and beyond, and Sharon has undertaken vast amounts of research to ensure that its founding members’ programme, The Corenkyn, is very special and offers people something which is truly unique.

Sharon gives further background: “It’s been a long wait, not least because of almost 18 months affected by lock-down, but I am really excited to now make this opportunity public. We’ve received a lot of interest from people from across the UK and beyond, looking to get involved and this is an opportunity for them to do just that.”

“This exclusive membership initiative comes after a number of requests from people wanting to ‘buy-in’ to the venture and become part of the Ad Gefrin journey before we open our doors in Wooler in autumn 2022.”

Sharon tells how this membership initiative reflects the inspiration behind the Ad Gefrin name. “Corenkyn is a modern-day ‘kenning’ or word picture, created by joining two previously unrelated words, meaning ‘Chosen’ and ‘Relation’ – and that is how we at Ad Gefrin want to view our founding members. Ad Gefrin is about bringing people together, making them feel welcome and sharing the true spirit of Northumbrian hospitality. The Corenkyn will be at the very heart of this; there from the beginning, investing in an amazing journey for us all.”

Corenkyn members will benefit from lifetime access to the Exhibition and Distillery Tours and recognition within the new building in perpetuity. There will also be a bottle of Ad Gefrin spirit every year for eight years; first an exclusive Corenkyn Blend Collection, released with a different cask finish for the first five years, followed by a bottle of the Ad Gefrin Single Malt for the remainder.

For Mark Murray, who was born and brought up in Wooler, a proud Northumbrian now living in Australia, Corenkyn provides the ability to directly invest in a transformative new business venture on home turf. “I grew up on a farm outside Wooler and moved oversees in order to pursue my career,” says Mark. “My immediate family are still in the Glendale area, and I continue to connect with and support various local initiatives. As a whisky collector (and consumer!), I am very excited to hear about the launch of Ad Gefrin’s new membership program.”

Co-founder of the project, Eileen Ferguson remarks: “Community spirit is behind everything we are looking to achieve with Ad Gefrin. We are excited that Sharon has created this wonderful opportunity for people from all over the world to get involved with the project. It is particularly special if, like Mark, they have ties to the Glendale area.”

For further information on what opportunities the new Corenkyn Membership Package offers visit www.adgefrin.co.uk.