RG Corporate Finance has welcomed Adam Tindale to its fast-growing team as a newly-qualified chartered certified accountant – just five years after joining the firm.

Adam began his career with Newcastle-headquartered Ryecroft Glenton as an audit and accounts assistant, progressing to audit and accounts senior, before being appointed as a corporate finance executive in October 2021.

The 26-year-old spent time on secondment with several of Ryecroft Glenton’s six service lines, including corporate finance, before achieving the globally recognised accountancy qualification with the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Partner and head of corporate finance, Carl Swansbury, said: “I’m pleased to welcome Adam to the team, and I congratulate him on his dedication and hard work in achieving his ACCA qualification.

“Many corporate finance firms have a policy of only recruiting graduates, but here at Ryecroft Glenton we place the emphasis firmly on selecting those candidates, whatever their background, who possess the right values, skills and attitude.

“Adam is not only an example of the possible career progression within Ryecroft Glenton, but of the benefits of working within different service lines. This provides professionals with a greater breadth of experience and helps them to select which area they wish to focus upon post qualification.

“I look forward to working with Adam and to welcome further new recruits over the next few months, as we continue to grow RG Corporate Finance and indeed the wider firm.”

After leaving Harton Academy and Sixth Form in South Shields, Adam completed an apprenticeship with another North East accountancy firm and joined Ryecroft Glenton after gaining his AAT qualification.

He said: “Everyone at Ryecroft Glenton has been hugely supportive in helping me to progress my career.

“I’m impressed with the firm’s values, ambition and in recognising and rewarding hard work. It’s a proud moment for me to begin the next chapter of my career as a corporate finance executive and I’m confident that I can repay the faith they have shown in me.”