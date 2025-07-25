Adderstone Living Expands into Midlands with Senior Leadership Appointments

Adderstone Living has appointed Tim Hart (left) as Development Director and Will Marshall-Murray as Regional Director for the Midlands.

Adderstone Living, one of the UK’s fastest growing affordable housing developers, has made a significant move in its national growth plans with the appointment of two senior professionals to head up its Midlands expansion.

The business, which specialises in delivering high quality, affordable housing in partnership with Registered Providers and local authorities, has appointed Tim Hart as Development Director and Will Marshall-Murray as Regional Director for the Midlands.

Their appointments come as Adderstone Living opens its new Midlands regional office, based in Birmingham – the latest step in a period of sustained growth. Headquartered in Jesmond, Newcastle, the business has also recently opened offices in both Leeds and Manchester. With these latest appointments, the company aims to strengthen its national footprint and meet increasing demand for affordable and mixed tenure housing across the country.

Tim Hart brings a strong track record of over 20 years in the housing and development sector, having held senior leadership roles at Morro Partnerships and Countryside Partnerships. He will be responsible for spearheading Adderstone Living’s pipeline across the region.

Will Marshall-Murray brings over 25 years of experience in land, planning, and housing delivery. A highly respected development professional, he joins Adderstone Living as Regional Director to support the company’s growth across the Midlands by helping to identify new opportunities, build the regional team, and shape the next phase of growth.

Tim Hart said: “Throughout my career, I’ve been fortunate to work with great teams on projects that really matter and joining Adderstone Living feels like the perfect next step. It’s a business with strong values and real momentum, and I’m genuinely excited to be part of its growth in the Midlands, helping to deliver homes that communities can be proud of.”

Adderstone Living Director Stephen McCoy added: “We always say that our strength lies in our people, which is why we’re so delighted to welcome Tim and Will to the team. They not only bring a huge amount of experience and deep knowledge of the Midlands, but they also share the energy and values that really define who we are.

“They’re a great fit for this next phase of our growth and will play a key role in helping us meet the rising demand for high quality affordable homes across the region.”

Adderstone Living continues to grow its strong pipeline of developments with Registered Providers, local councils, and private sector landowners, delivering homes that prioritise sustainability and community value.