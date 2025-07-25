Ignite Gas Training: Tapping Into the Future of Plumbing Excellence

Ignite Gas Training, established in 2016 by Brett and Emma Garrick, has been at the forefront of providing high-quality training for the gas sector. From newcomers to the industry to those looking to upskill or change careers, the company has supported individuals and organisations across the spectrum—from small sole traders to large housing associations and local authorities.

Now, in its second year of operation, Ignite Gas Training has expanded its facilities in North Shields to include a state-of-the-art plumbing training centre. This new centre is designed to meet the demand for skilled plumbers, not only for traditional plumbing but also for the installation and maintenance of renewable energy systems like heat pumps, solar thermal, and other high-tech heating systems.

The centre features five dedicated training bays, with the flexibility to accommodate additional setups for hands-on learning. Students will gain practical experience working with systems such as air source heat pumps, underfloor heating, and advanced plumbing technologies found in modern domestic homes.

Brett, who co-runs the business with his wife, Emma, emphasises the importance of practical, hands-on training: “We’re moving beyond the traditional systems of the past. Now, plumbers need to work with more complex systems. Our training bays are equipped with the latest technology, so students can get real experience in systems like hybrid and air source heat pumps. This is what the industry needs now, and we’re proud to provide it.”

In response to the growing demand, Ignite Training has ramped up its intake of new apprentices. The centre recently signed up its largest cohort to date, with 40 apprentices currently undergoing training across various programmes, including green energy-focused routes like air source heat pumps. Many of these apprentices are already working with leading local companies, including North Tyneside Council and large contractors in the renewable energy sector.

“We’ve been building and growing steadily, and we’re now seeing the benefits of our investment in the future of plumbing and renewable energy training,” said Brett. “We’ve got young learners eager to take on green energy challenges, and our collaborations with major local and national authorities and contractors are really helping us ensure that we’re providing the skills the industry needs.”

With this growth, Ignite Training is planning further expansions and is already in talks to offer additional apprenticeship programmes. In line with national trends, the company is also exploring new certifications such as the low-carbon heating

technician apprenticeship, which was introduced after the coronation of King Charles and has already introduced a commercial plumbing pathway for plumbing and heating apprentices.

As part of its commitment to supporting the next generation of skilled professionals, Ignite Training has also taken on its own apprentice. Katie Young from Blyth has joined the team as an administration apprentice. Emma Garrick said: “We’re excited to provide on-the-job training and mentorship to help nurture young talent such as Katie and our plumbing apprentices to ensure a skilled workforce for the future. We will be looking at offering further apprenticeship opportunities within the company and further investing in the growth of the industry.”

Looking ahead, Ignite Training is focused on continuing to build partnerships with local and national SME’s, local authorities, housing associations, and energy companies, ensuring that it remains a leader in providing the next generation of skilled plumbers and engineers ready to tackle the challenges of the modern heating and plumbing landscape.

For further information about plumbing and heating, renewable and gas apprenticeships, contact Ignite Training on 0191 258 0674.