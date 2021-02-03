The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in a dramatic shift in the way people do things in their everyday lives. Travel and shopping restrictions, lockdowns, and reduced social interaction with others have meant that people do most things online rather than in person.

One notable observation is how reduced social interaction with others has meant more individuals turned to online adult entertainment during lockdowns as it provides sexual release and comfort, especially for those isolating away from their partners.

These days, it’s not just adult entertainment websites seeing a surge in visitor numbers due to the travel and social restrictions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Growing numbers of sexually frustrated individuals are also turning to adult VR or ‘virtual reality’ websites online.

VR Porn: The Next Best Thing to Real Sex?

Virtual reality is a tech innovation that promises users an immersive experience compared to sitting in front of a TV, computer screen, or mobile device. These simulated experiences used to be the domain of avid computer gamers.

Nowadays, VR experiences mimic ‘real-life’ ones, making participants feel like they’re part of the action. A quick search on video websites like YouTube will reveal an array of VR video content suitable for viewers with compatible VR headsets.

Have you ever wanted to experience the thrills of a rollercoaster ride or get up close to safari animals without fear of being killed? Perhaps you’d like to feel the thrill of skydiving? You’ll find VR videos that promise such experiences from the comfort and safety of your home.

In recent years, the adult entertainment industry began experimenting with VR technology. Today, websites like BadoinkVR.com offer 4K-quality, 360-degree adult videos for viewers that possess compatible VR headsets. But, is VR porn the next best thing to ‘real-life’ sex?

In a word, yes.

COVID-19 has meant that many couples who don’t live in the same household cannot be physically together due to lockdown restrictions. Of course, it’s also meant that singletons cannot socialise and meet with other people for casual hookups.

While ‘regular’ 2D adult videos alleviate boredom and sexual frustration, it doesn’t make up for the lack of intimate human interaction.

Adult VR entertainment offers people a chance to ‘transfer’ themselves to different places or worlds and immerse themselves in sexual experiences – both new ones and existing ones they miss with their partners due to local and national lockdowns.

VR content is now more accessible and affordable to people thanks to the flood of VR headsets on the market. Even low-tech VR headsets such as Google Cardboard enable anyone with a modern smartphone to access VR 3D video content.

A Deeper and More Satisfying Emotional Connection

The premise of adult VR entertainment has meant people can assume someone else’s body and enjoy sexual experiences they miss having with their partners. Plus, they can experience new ones all from the comfort and safety of their homes.

One scientific study conducted back in 2018 even concluded that adult videos viewed using a VR headset had a “stronger effect on psychophysiological reactions” than conventional two-dimensional viewing.

It’s no secret that technology is changing the way everyone leads their lives. Adult VR entertainment is no exception and is even redefining how people have sex or maintain sexual relationships with others.

And during the COVID-19 pandemic, fewer people are going out for casual hookups with others or doing online dating. COVID-19 has undoubtedly transformed everyone’s daily lives, including how people have sex or have relationships.

With all that in mind, how does VR porn offer consumers a deeper and more satisfying emotional connection? Firstly, adult VR entertainment makes people feel like they’re actually having sex with others.

Secondly, it can enhance arousal – again, science has also proven this. It’s even possible to use devices that simulate oral or penetrative sex. Such a device’s functions get timed to VR film actions, resulting in physical sensations that match visual content.

How the Viewing Statistics Speak for Themselves

BadoinkVR.com is a leading provider of adult VR entertainment. Last year, the website provided some statistical insight into their service, and the latest figures certainly speak for themselves.

For example, 30% of viewers used the Oculus Go headset with their service, beating PC and console-based VR headsets. BadoinkVR.com is a U.S.-based website, yet the UK were the fourth-biggest consumers of their service.

The anal (29%) and ‘MILF’ sex (13.2%) categories boasted the most video views if you wondered what people liked watching the most. And when it comes to cosplay parody videos, Final Fantasy is the leader followed by Captain Marvel and Black Widow.