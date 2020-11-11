Silentium’s Active Acoustics software stops unwanted external noises reaching vehicle occupants’ ears

Removes 90% of unwanted noise across a broad band of frequencies – from 20Hz up to 1kHz

Jaguar and Land Rover the first to integrate this advanced software into their vehicles; more carmakers to follow

Similar effect to high-end noise-cancelling headphones, but with more advanced technology

Hear the tech in action via this video (just road noise) and this video (road noise impact on music)

Israel-based Silentium, a tech innovation company specialising in creating personal in-car sound environments, has introduced advanced, broad-band active road noise cancellation to the auto industry for the first time.

After several years in development, Jaguar and Land Rover are the first carmakers to integrate Silentium’s ‘Active Acoustics’ software in three of their new vehicles, meaning the technology is now available for car buyers to experience. Active road noise cancellation removes 90% of unwanted noise across a broad band of frequencies – from 20Hz up to 1kHz – providing a quieter and more refined experience for occupants, and therefore preventing driver fatigue.

In addition to wellbeing benefits, Silentium’s Active Acoustics technology offers vehicle manufacturers a way to reduce their reliance on costly passive noise damping and insulation materials, and reduce vehicle weight – an increasingly important R&D factor as the industry enters a new era of electro-mobility.

Anthony Manias, Head of Automotive at Silentium, commented: “Active Acoustics will change the way car manufacturers reduce, cancel and enhance sound inside their vehicles, and how customers perceive and interact with these sounds. Silentium has proven that it can make broadband in-car noise cancellation work – now the duty is on carmakers to adopt the technology and ensure their customers can enjoy the benefits.”

How active noise cancellation works

Silentium’s industry-first technology is similar to that found in a pair of high-end noise-cancelling headphones, but more advanced as it manipulates a larger amount of air. Up to six strategically positioned accelerometers on a vehicle’s chassis monitor unwanted road noise and send a signal to an on-board control unit with Silentium’s software, which plays an equivalent anti-noise signal through the vehicle’s speaker system. The pressure waves from both the unwanted exterior noise and manufactured anti-noise reach occupants’ eardrums at exactly the same time and cancel each other out.

Silentium’s Active Acoustics software can reduce, cancel and enhance sound inside any vehicle, improving occupant comfort, safety and wellbeing, and creating a more enjoyable environment for all.