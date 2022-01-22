Automation testing, often known as test automation, is the use of the free source or commercial automated testing technologies to test software and applications rapidly and effectively, without the need for human interaction, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Automated software testing may show the contents of data tables, files, and memory, allowing you to see whether the program is working properly. Testing is an important aspect of product development since it ensures the product’s quality.

To assure quality, software tests must be done numerous times throughout the development cycle. Every version must be tested on a wide range of hardware and operating system combinations. Test automation allows you to run hundreds of different and long test cases that would be hard to do manually. It may enhance software quality by increasing the depth of testing. It is useful since it automates numerous manual testing processes and increases the overall accuracy with almost little to no human participation. Pre-written scripts are evaluated, ensuring that high-quality software is deployed. Testing frameworks are used in the automation testing process. Keyword-driven frameworks, linear scripting frameworks, data-driven frameworks, and modular testing frameworks are the most frequently and commonly used.

What are the advantages of using automated testing tools for your testing needs?

Companies creating software nowadays can’t afford to take shortcuts when it comes to efficiency and performance. They must deliver software and subsequent upgrades quickly and frequently to remain competitive in an online industry that is always evolving. Without adding automation into the testing and development processes – most efficiently through CI/CD and DevOps approaches – this will not be achievable. This article will go through the top reasons why automated testing should be a part of any development ecosystem in the current day.

Cost-effective

Frequently, one hears about how costly automation may be to set up and deploy in the early stages. True, but here’s what most testers, developers, and management overlook: In the long run, manual testing is significantly more expensive. Automation testing, contrary to common assumptions, is more expensive in the long term. Manual testing cannot be repeated (like regression testing). As the program grows, more features must be evaluated, putting additional strain on manual testers. They must test more using automation, which raises expenses and worsens software quality by increasing the likelihood of mistakes and lengthening the time it takes for tests to complete.

Resources

QAs can dedicate their time to things that need their judgment and intellectual involvement after using dull automation testing, and repetitive They may devote more time to developing new test cases, determining advanced testing metrics, carefully evaluating automated test results, or executing tests that cannot be automated, for example (ad-hoc tests, exploratory tests, usability tests, etc.)Testers might also be more involved in their day-to-day job if they have less repetitive duties to cope with. This makes them happy and boosts team spirit, all of which results in greater job quality.

Faster feedback

Without a doubt, test automation using frameworks like Selenium and Cypress speeds up the execution of test cases. Machines are more efficient, which is particularly beneficial for repeated tasks like regression and integration testing. Teams may obtain feedback more often with faster testing and results, which helps them discover problems and enhance functionality. Agile life cycles are characterized by frequent and rapid feedback loops. Developers are supposed to submit code, gather feedback, and then improve it. Every sprint must go through this iterative procedure. Test automation enables tests to be performed quickly enough to provide correct findings in short runs, meeting the needs of agile teams for immediate, thorough, and perfect feedback. Manual testing does not allow for this.

Bug Detection

Developers may perform unit tests on their respective workstations before committing code to version control with the help of automation. Following that, a succession of further automated tests (regression, integration, etc) is performed. Every piece of code is thoroughly tested as soon as it is written. If bugs are discovered early on, they are usually easy to solve and have a low effect. Early issue discovery leads to earlier debugging, which makes things a lot simpler. Bugs that make it to the pre-production stage are substantially more difficult to fix since they impact huge portions of the program under test. In fact, this is the main point of the shift-left testing technique, which aims to find and fix defects as early in the development process as feasible. This increases software quality and cuts down on time spent later in the pipeline correcting bugs.

Accuracy and speed

Manual testers will make errors since they are human. Manual tests can’t be expected to generate 100 percent correct findings, no matter how diligent they are. People get fatigued, forget steps, and make other mistakes. Automation, on the other hand, executes a script flawlessly every time and records outcomes in the precise detail that was specified. QAs can run a substantially higher number of test cases thanks to automation. In each test cycle, more tests verify that all criteria and features are covered.

Features

More capabilities may be added to an automated test suite, such as replicating thousands of online users interacting with your application to evaluate how it operates. Manual testing cannot do this unless a QA team has a thousand individuals ready to visit a website at the same time (an impossible situation). This kind of feature of automation testing saves so much time for developers.

Better Insights

When certain tests fail, automated testing delivers more information than manual testing. Automated software testing not only displays you the insights but gives proper information on data tables, application’s memory contents, file contents, and other internal program states. This assists developers in determining what went wrong.

Reusability

Building an automated test suite might be difficult initially. However, once you’ve established your suite, reusing tests for new test cases or even some other projects is easy. You can quickly connect another project/case to your automated test suite, which is a big plus. You’ve already mastered the setup of an automated test suite and its associated technologies. As a result, you may quickly use what you’ve learned to build up test automation for a new project.

Determines Stability

To analyze the stability of your build test automation is used Smoke testing is often used to verify stability. Smoke testing, on the other hand, is time-consuming and requires human input from the testing engineer, such as the creation of test databases. Smoke testing may also be automated using test automation. To perform smoke tests, you may automatically build and prepare the necessary databases. As a result, you can immediately assess the structure’s stability. In brief, the objective is to be able to release a build as quickly as feasible while still validating its stability automatically.

Increased Test Coverage

The number of tests you can validate using manual testing is limited. You may spend more time developing new tests and you can add them to your automated test suite with automation testing. This expands your product’s test coverage, ensuring that more functionalities are thoroughly evaluated, resulting in a higher-quality application. Additionally, automated testing enables developers to design more in-depth tests that cover a wider range of use cases. Unattended testing may be used to execute lengthy tests that are generally avoided during manual testing.

Time-saver

Your team will spend less time assessing newly produced features if you automate your testing approach. It also facilitates interaction with other departments that depend on the findings of these tests, such as design, product owners, and marketing. These departments may readily review the automated test logs to see what’s going on.

Everything else that manual testing cannot do!

For load testing, additional automated tests may be utilized to imitate the activities of a thousand users to a site. Tests that are completed more quickly get better results. Consequently, product release may be accelerated without sacrificing software quality. Also, a business’ Return on Investment (ROI) increases when it achieves a faster time to market leads. Test automation allows you to run the tests from any location in the globe.

The advantages of automated testing are many. Organizations must employ test automation to stay up with consumer expectations for software additions and updates every few weeks. The value of automated testing cannot be understated, given that poor user experience will almost surely result in software being uninstalled and consumers downvoting it. Without it, creating user-friendly software becomes substantially more difficult. Your company will save time and money while also delivering higher-quality items if you automate your testing process. As far as feasible, manual testing should be avoided. An automated test suite nowadays may even mimic thousands of virtual users all engaging with your application.

Manual testing would never allow for this. As a consequence of the quality product supplied, investing in automation test tools and platforms like LambdaTest results in getting a satisfied customer. They enable you to perform automated cross browser testing on a secured, reliable and scalable online Selenium Grid. With LambdaTest you can execute Selenium scripts in order to perform automated cross browser testing in 3000+ browsers. Their “Faster Time to Market” requirement has also been met! Automation tools are constantly updated with the newest developing technology these days, making the field of test automation fascinating! Remember to know your needs while selecting an automation testing tool for your application/software.