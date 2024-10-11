Advantex secures PCE’s European Domains and Communications

Oliver McGuire, IT Manager at PCE (right) and Advantex’s Technical Director, Dave Sample

Gateshead-based IT solutions provider Advantex has successfully implemented one of the region’s first managed DMARC (Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting & Conformance) services for Thornaby-based Process Control Equipment (PCE).

As a leading European distributor of valves, actuators, and automation packages, PCE is heavily dependent on secure email communications across multiple European domains. In response to escalating cyber threats cited by 84%* of UK businesses, PCE turned to Advantex to enhance email security by combating spam and preventing possible phishing or spoofing attacks.

DMARC is a critical email validation system that safeguards domains from unauthorised use by ensuring the authenticity of the sender’s email messages, thus thwarting phishing and spoofing attempts. Despite a rise in DMARC adoption—from 3.98% to 7.78% of verified .org domains within a year—only 1.2% of domains have fully implemented the protocol, indicating a substantial gap in email security, according to EasyDMARC, a global leader in DMARC ecosystems.

Leveraging the managed DMARC offering through Advantex, PCE has made significant strides in enhancing the security of their email environment, improved domain reputation, enhanced mail flow and eliminated unauthorised emails, ensuring the integrity and trustworthiness of their communications. This has resulted in increased confidence throughout their enterprise and supply chain.

Oliver McGuire, IT Manager at PCE, stated, “The insights provided by this solution, have enabled us to not only improve our domain reputation but also enhance mail flow and eliminate unsanctioned emails.”

He further added, “Advantex supported us throughout the implementation process, offering regular updates and helping ensure that all legitimate email-sending locations were covered by the policy. While this might sound straightforward, it is quite complex given the integrated systems we operate.”

Advantex’s Technical Director, Dave Sample, added, “Our managed DMARC service is one of several value-add solutions we offer to our support clients. We have seen a significant rise in interest in this solution since Yahoo and Google introduced changes in February, which have compelled some clients to adopt it. Although the changes primarily targeted bulk email, the security enhancements and visibility provided by a properly managed DMARC solution are invaluable, complementing any email security system.”

He concluded that “As the threat landscape continues to evolve, we predict DMARC adoption to rise at a much steeper curve in 2024 and beyond, as organisations continue to prioritise security and brand reputation.”

PCE’s proactive stance on email security, bolstered by Advantex’s expertise, sets a standard for organisations seeking to fortify their digital communications.

*Source: Cyber Security Breaches Survey conducted by the Department for Science, Innovation & Technology