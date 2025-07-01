  • Tue. Jul 1st, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring North East News

Renault 4 E-Tech electric orders open for R-Pass customers – with three years’ free servicing when purchased via Mobilize Financial Services

Byadmin

Jul 1, 2025 #electric car PCP offers, #electric SUV UK 2025, #Mobilize Financial Services, #R Pass Renault offer, #Renault 4 E-Tech electric, #Renault 4 E-Tech price UK, #Renault 4 E-Tech range, #Renault electric car deals
  • Renault 4 E-Tech electric available to order from today for R-Pass customers
  • R-Pass customers ordering before 14th July receive the exclusive offer of three years’ free servicing when financed via Mobilize Financial Services
  • R Pass is available to buy until 14th July for customers who want to take advantage of the offer via: R4 R Pass
  • PCP offers allow customers to drive away the award-winning SUV for as little as £210 a month(2)
  • Choice of three versions – evolution, techno, and iconic – with a 150hp powertrain that offers a driving range of up to 247 miles
  • Priced from £26,995 OTR, order books open for the wider public on 15th July
  • Recently named ‘Electric Car of the Year’ at the TopGear.com Electric Car Awards

Renault 4 E-Tech electric is now available to order for R Pass customers, who can enjoy priority access ahead of the wider public on 15th July. As an added benefit, R Pass retail customers who place their order between 1st–14th July and finance their vehicle through Mobilize Financial Services will also receive three years’ free servicing.

Renault 4 image bank media Test-Drive, on April 28th 2025 at Lisbonne, Portugal – Photo Clément Choulot / DPPI

All retail customers, whether R Pass or general public, can take advantage of a range of competitive PCP finance offers, including 0% and 5.9% APR options.

Available in three trim levels – evolution, techno, and iconic – priced from £26,995 OTR, the Renault 4 E-Tech electric continues the original Renault 4’s sense of go-anywhere practicality, with its increased ground clearance, suspension optimised for a smoother, more comfortable ride and a generous 420-litre boot for everyday versatility.

Renault 4 image bank media Test-Drive, on April 28th 2025 at Lisbonne, Portugal – Photo Clément Choulot / DPPI

The offers include 48-month 5.9% APR representative PCP deals with a deposit contribution of up to £500 depending on trim level(1).

Alternatively, a two-year 0% APR representative PCP deal is available across the range, meaning that customers can drive away in a Renault 4 E-Tech electric evolution – with its 18-inch ‘Sixties’ black diamond cut alloy wheels and 10-inch OpenR Link multimedia system with wireless smartphone connectivity – for only £210 per month(2) over a 24-month period with a minimum 30% deposit.

Lastly, there is also the option of 5.9% APR representative, 48-month PCP offers with matching deposit and monthly payments (3)(4).

The Renault 4 E-Tech electric is a modern reinvention of the iconic original, with impressive interior space thanks to its extended wheelbase, a generous boot with up to 420 litres of cargo space (1,405 litres with the rear seats folded), and several unique styling nods to its historic predecessor

Renault’s award-winning OpenR Link system is standard across the range, with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay® connectivity, accessed via a 10.1-inch central touchscreen. Techno and iconic models go further with Google services built-in, including integrated Google Maps with charging-optimised route planning, making living with an electric car seamless, and a variety of apps from the Google Play store.

A generous 52 kWh battery powers the 150hp electric motor, providing a driving range of up to 247 miles. Equipped with a 100 kW DC charger, the battery can be replenished from 15 to 80% in just 30 minutes, or an 11 kW AC 0-100% charge in 4 hours 51 minutes.

Six body colours are available from launch, including an exclusive new shade – Hauts-de-France Green – that pays tribute to the Île-de-France Blue of the 1960s (availability of colours varies by trim). All models in the range come equipped with 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels as standard.

For more information on the Renault 4 E-Tech electric, and the chance to configure your own, please visit https://www.renault.co.uk/electric-vehicles/r4-e-tech-electric.html

By admin

Related Post

North East North East News Sunderland
Investment in Sunderland water supplies
Jul 1, 2025 NWater
Motoring North East News
Royal Enfield announces first ‘JDM’ ride event – join the Super Meteor and Shotgun 650 Showcase
Jul 1, 2025 admin
Motoring North East News
BYD celebrates production of millionth record-breaking DOLPHIN SURF
Jul 1, 2025 admin

You missed

Motoring North East News
Hospitality
Entertainment Events
Business