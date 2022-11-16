A family-owned firm of housebuilders has started on site with the development of its new residential scheme, Fairfields, in the village of Hayton in Cumbria.

Anvil Homes is underway with the construction of nine individually designed four-bedroom detached family homes and has appointed chartered surveyors H&H Land & Estates as joint agents alongside Youngs RPS.

The scheme is a first in Cumbria for the Northumberland-based developer, which has been established since 1993, and specialises in bespoke rural residential developments. Anvil Homes has won multiple awards for its schemes including Slaley Village and Orchard Gap in Hexham.

The firm uses local sub-contractors and tradesmen for all its developments and says the Fairfields scheme will support 20 jobs during its 18-month construction.

Hayton lies just 3 miles southwest of Brampton and 8 miles east of Carlisle, providing easy access to the A69. The Fairfields scheme is located within a unique parkland setting on the edge of the village which benefits from a highly rated primary school, popular local pub, and nearby farm shop with tea rooms and a swimming pool.

Alistair Carr, director at Anvil Homes said: “We are delighted to be expanding into Cumbria with our latest scheme. We are particularly selective about the locations we choose, and Hayton is no exception, this highly sought-after village provides an idyllic location with the benefit of a fantastic local community and great amenities on the doorstep, making it a perfect fit for us.”

Kate Patrick, head of estate agency at H & H Land & Estates’ Carlisle office added: “We are delighted to be working with Anvil Homes on its first Cumbrian scheme. We are really excited to see the site develop and anticipate a high level of interest due to the strength of its location and the quality of the build.

“The development will provide nine very outwardly traditional Cumbrian homes, which have been designed to blend sympathetically with the rural surroundings. All homes will be double fronted and stone built with timber sliding sash windows. Internally the properties will offer the highest levels of contemporary living, each one enjoying a unique character of its own. The specification includes bespoke kitchens, internal oak doors and under floor heating throughout the ground floors.”

Planning permission was granted by Carlisle County Council in March for Fairfields and the first of the new homes is due to be complete in March 2023.