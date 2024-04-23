Aisling Moves Into New Head Of Sales And Marketing Role With Banks Homes

Aisling Ramshaw of Banks Homes

Regional housebuilder Banks Homes is continuing to expand its senior management team after recruiting Aisling Ramshaw as its new head of sales and marketing.

Aisling brings more than 25 years’ experience to her new role, which involves driving sales at the family firm’s growing portfolio of high-quality residential developments and setting the standards of customer service delivered by her team in their dealings with customers.

She has worked in senior roles for a number of developers, housebuilders and estate agents in Scotland and northern England during her career, and was most recently sales and marketing director for a major national housebuilder.

As well as being a qualified surveyor, Aisling is also a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Marketing and holds qualifications in marketing strategy and planning from the IE Business School.

Set up last year by regional employer the Banks Group, Banks Homes is looking to develop residential sites of all sizes across the North East and Yorkshire.

Work is now well underway on the company’s first two projects, at the landmark Mount Oswald development in Durham City and at West Rainton in County Durham, and a number of further developments are set to be revealed through this year.

Aisling Ramshaw says: “The people side of the residential property industry has always held the greatest appeal for me, and my career has been focused on ensuring that customers have the best possible experience as they make what are likely to be the biggest purchases of their lives.

“This involves designing and implementing detailed processes and services that ensure that they get just that, and supporting sales teams to enable them to deliver everything that these customers need from them.

“Banks Homes’ focus on quality is clear in the significant investment it has made in both developing a range of beautiful home designs, and in ensuring that the customer journey towards moving into these new homes reflects its commitment to delivering the highest service standards.

“This is a fantastic opportunity to be part of growing and shaping a high-quality housebuilding brand that has a clear ambition to be recognised as being among the very best in the business.”

The Banks Group has 48 years’ experience of developing land for a range of uses including residential and commercial property, mineral extraction and land reclamation.

As well as managing the construction on some of the sites that sister company Banks Property brings forward, Banks Homes is also acquiring its own development sites directly from the market.

Banks Property is continuing to work independently, promoting land opportunities and bringing high quality development sites to the market for many of the UK’s best-known housebuilders, as it has done successfully for over 35 years.

Russ Hall, managing director at Banks Homes, adds: “Aisling has an incredible track record in our industry, and her personal and professional qualities make her a tremendous asset to our senior team.

“Banks Homes has a pipeline of projects at different stages of development, and we have lots of exciting news coming this year which will reveal how we’re going to deliver more new homes across the North East and Yorkshire.”