Comparison of the future: Confused.com makes it even easier to buy car insurance through voice activation, social media and app technology

Confused.com is giving people more ways to compare car insurance via Alexa, Facebook Messenger and the enhanced Confused.com app.

Quote with no questions: The FIRST-EVER Alexa skill for comparing car insurance allows customers to get a full quote without having to answer a single question.

Number-plate recognition via Confused.com’s Facebook Messenger service allows for a car insurance quote in seconds.

The app updates a range of features, including MOT and tax reminders and a place to track Confused.com Rewards.

Confused.com is once again revolutionising comparison, this time using voice activation, social media and app technology.

As part of the move, Confused.com has launched the first-ever Alexa Skill and Facebook Messenger tool for comparing car insurance. The brand has also enhanced the Confused.com app with a range of additional features. The brand’s strategic move aims to offer people a faster means of comparing car insurance across multiple channels as they adopt new technologies and occupy new spaces. In fact, a report by PWC says that one in five (22%) households own a smart assistant device, while 31% plan on purchasing one1.

The new Alexa skill allows existing customers to get a full car insurance quote without having to answer a single question. Once customers have enabled the skill and linked their account, all they have to do is say ‘Alexa, ask Confused.com to find me cheap car insurance’ and the device will tell you the price of the cheapest policy. It will send you a list of your top quotes to your email address, so you can go through to purchase with a single click. The skill is designed to streamline the process of shopping around at point of renewal. It launches at a time when the FCA is making switching even faster after challenging insurers to make it easier for customers cancel their existing policy.

It doesn’t stop there. Confused.com is also launching on Facebook Messenger, allowing users to get a car insurance quote estimate using number plate recognition or a personalised car insurance price for existing customers in seconds. The car insurance quote estimate is particularly useful for people who are looking to buy a second hand car, as it also gives you a range of details about the vehicle, including its MOT history, tax status, engine size, make, model and more, to help you make a decision.

Customers can also get a quote in seconds from the Confused.com app, as well as a range of new features, including MOT, tax and car insurance reminders and a place to track the Rewards you receive when you buy car or home insurance via Confused.com.

Full range of features