Renault expands its PRO+ line-up further with the addition of the All-New ZOE car-derived van

The All-New ZOE Van is capable of travelling up to 245 miles on a charge, and uses the same powerful 52kWh battery pack and 80kW R110 electric motor as the New ZOE supermini

The All-New ZOE Van is available in a choice of Business and Business+ trim levels, both with generous equipment levels

The all-electric LCV benefits from a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty

A great option for small businesses, site managers and couriers with up to one cubic metre of load space behind the front seats

Renault PRO+ now offers the widest range of all-electric commercial vehicles of any manufacturer

Renault PRO+ has revealed the newest addition to its growing LCV range – the All-New ZOE Van. Based on the award-winning and successful New ZOE passenger car, the latest addition to Renault’s expanding Z.E. PRO+ range offers more choice than ever for commercial vehicle buyers looking to switch to an electric van.

With the same generous 245-mile WLTP range as the ZOE car, the new zero-emissions LCV delivers versatility and reassurance to commercial buyers keen to experience the benefits of running an electric commercial vehicle. That’s thanks to the All-ZOE Van utilising the powerful 52kWh battery and 80kW R110 motor the New ZOE boasts.

The All-New ZOE Van joins Renault’s expanding range of electric commercial vehicles – alongside the Kangoo Z.E. and Master Z.E. – in a range that now spans a wide variety of offerings in terms of size, driving range, load space and carrying capacity.

Based on the ZOE car, the All-New ZOE Van benefits from the same level of advanced features in terms of its battery technology and powertrain, as well as its generously equipped high-quality interior, complemented by Renault’s latest infotainment and safety technologies.

There’s a choice of Business and Business+ trim levels in line with other Renault PRO+ commercial vehicles, offering an impressive level of desirable equipment, including a rapid charging option for both models for added convenience.

All-New Renault ZOE Van powertrain, range and charging

The All-New ZOE Van benefits from the same advanced powertrain featured in the regular ZOE car, meaning a powerful 52kWh battery and 80kW R110 electric motor resulting in a WLTP range of up to 245 miles on a single charge on Business models.

The R110 motor delivers acceleration of zero to 62mph in 11.4 seconds, while the zero to 31mph sprint is completed in just 3.9 seconds – making the All-New ZOE Van ideal for urban journeys with stop-start traffic, and a perfect fit for tasks such as multidrop deliveries, for example. All of which are completed with zero tailpipe emissions.

Recharging is simple and time-efficient thanks to the option of 50kW DC charging on both trim levels, allowing All-New ZOE Van drivers to charge from zero to 80 per cent in just one hour and ten minutes. If time is tight, a 30-minute charge is enough for a 90-mile boost in range via the DC charger.

The charging inlet is accessed behind the Renault badge on the front of the vehicle, with Renault’s advanced on-board and patented Chameleon charger adapting to the power source for the most time and energy-efficient charge for the vehicle. It also gives drivers the flexibility to use a range of chargers available publicly. As standard, the All-New ZOE Van comes with type-2 charging cable, this allows 100 per cent charge in just three hours using a 22kW public charger.

Two generous trim level choices

Replicating other vehicles in the Renault PRO+ line-up, the All-New ZOE Van is available in a choice of two generously equipped models – the Business and Business+. Both specifications offer customers a comprehensive level of standard equipment, with the opportunity to build on this with key options available at extra cost – including DC charging cables for faster charging.

As standard, Business trim brings a wealth of features, including:

10-inch TFT instrument cluster

7-inch Easy Link infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Manual air conditioning

Electric front windows

Renault keycard with handsfree entry

Electrically adjustable heated door mirrors

Automatic headlamps and wipers

Full LED headlamps with C-shape daytime running light

15-inch steel wheels with Michelin EV Energy Tyres

USB socket

Driver and passenger airbags

Isofix points on passenger seat

Front fog lights

Cruise control with speed limiter

Z.E. Voice (low speed pedestrian warning)

Moving up to Business+ trim enhances the ZOE’s technology and comfort features even further. Included on all Business+ models are:

Satellite navigation

Wireless Smartphone Charging

Rear parking sensors

Rear parking camera

100 per cent recycled seat upholstery

Lane Keeping Assist (LKA)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Automatic High Low Beam

Traffic Sign Recognition

Automatic Climate Control

Driver’s one-touch electric window

Electrically adjustable heated door mirrors, electrically folding, finished in body colour

16-inch alloy wheels with Michelin EV Energy Tyres

A carefully selected range of options are available to All-New ZOE Van buyers. On top of the same range of eight attractive exterior colour choices for New ZOE, the specification of Business+ models can be expanded with the Technology Pack.

This incorporates Renault’s 9.3-inch portrait-oriented Easy Link touchscreen infotainment system, front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera, boosting the ZOE Van’s ease of use even further, particularly in urban environments.

Additionally, the Winter Pack is available, enhancing comfort in colder conditions with heated seats and a heated steering wheel.

Infotainment and connectivity

The All-New ZOE Van features Renault’s latest infotainment technology, giving buyers a choice of screen sizes, both packed with useful and high-tech features that make life easier on the move, but also more convenient and comfortable for the driver with greater connectivity options than ever and an intuitive interface.

All models feature a 10-inch TFT instrument cluster delivering a selection of information via a crisp and intuitive screen ahead of the driver, enabling full customisation of what’s being displayed based on personal preference. In the centre of the cabin is the 7-inch Easy Link touchscreen display controlling all infotainment and car settings.

For ZOE Business+ customers, the 7-inch Easy Link system also features sat-nav functionality alongside the standard-fit Apple CarPlay and Android Auto found on all New ZOE Van models, while wireless phone charging enables easy phone charging without the need for cables. Bluetooth connectivity and USB connections are standard on all models.

Alternatively, Business+ specification can be enhanced by the 9.3-inch Easy Link infotainment system. Featuring a portrait touchscreen, the technology available moves to the next level with a vibrant display that’s fully configurable based on the driver’s preferences, perfectly complementing the 10-inch TFT instrument cluster.

The sat-nav features 3D mapping functionality, while always-on 4G connectivity enables connected services from TomTom such as traffic information and weather updates. The map can also be displayed on the 10-inch TFT instrument cluster for maximum convenience, keeping the route in view while the main central screen can be used for other features.

For fleet customers, a Telematic Control Unit (TCU) is available for fleet asset management, optionally available on both Business and Business+ trims.

Versatile load space

The All-New ZOE Van’s generous and practical load area has been created by removing the rear seats of the existing ZOE passenger car. A completely flat load floor and mesh bulkhead behind the front seats ensures the load area is safe and secure and usable as possible, while the rear doors bring an extra dimension of versatility, enabling access via the side of the vehicle. For added security, the rear windows are disabled and covered in an opaque film.

The solid lower section of bulkhead extends around where the edge of the rear seats would ordinarily be, preventing items falling out when the rear doors are opened without impeding the usable load space. Access via the boot is easy thanks to a level boot floor and minimal loading lip. The existing parcel shelf remains which aids security but is easily removed to make room for bulkier items. There is also load area cover for added security. The All-New ZOE Van has also been fitted with a Thatcham approved Category 1 alarm as standard.

A total load volume of one cubic metre is on offer in the All-New ZOE Van, thanks to 1,205mm of length in the load bay and maximum load width of 1,110mm. The ability to make use of the side doors for ease of access boosts flexibility for awkwardly shaped or smaller items.

Maximum payload is rated at up to 387kg (Business) meaning small but bulky items can be carried in the load area of the ZOE Van with ease. All ZOE Vans feature protective rubber flooring in the load area with four anchorage points on the floor.

Generous warranty and servicing options

As it’s based on the ZOE car, the All-New ZOE Van benefits from the same assurances that New ZOE customers enjoy. That means it boasts a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty that gives customers greater peace of mind, mirroring the rest of Renault’s car range. The first two years feature unlimited mileage restrictions, while the remaining three have a 100,000-mile limit.

In addition, Renault’s confidence in its EV technology is clear, as the Z.E. 50 battery receives an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty.

Service intervals for the ZOE Van are every 12 months or 18,000 miles, whichever comes sooner.

Pricing information

Version Basic price VAT Total retail

price Plug-in

Van Grant

(PiVG) Total Basic

after PiVG Delivery

charge First

registration

fee Manufacturer’s OTR

RRP after PiVG I Business

R110 Z.E. 50 £25,500 £5,100 £30,600 £6,120 £19,380 £645 £55 £25,180 I Business

R110 Z.E. 50 RC £26,375 £5,275 £31,650 £6,330 £20,045 £645 £55 £26,020 I Business+

R110 Z.E. 50 £26,750 £5,350 £32,100 £6,420 £20,330 £645 £55 £26,380 I Business+

R110 Z.E. 50 RC £27,625 £5,525 £33,150 £6,630 £20,995 £645 £55 £27,220

Technical information

Business Business+ Exterior dimensions Length (mm) 4087 4087 Width – mirrors out (mm) 1945 1945 Width – without mirrors (mm) 1787 1787 Height (mm) 1562 1562 Loadspace dimensions Length (mm) 1205 1205 Maximum width (mm) 1110 1110 Minimum width (mm) 950 950 Height under load compartment cover (mm) 410 410 Useful volume under load compartment cover (m3) 0.51 0.51 Useful volume under roof (m3) 1.00 1.00 Weights Unladen kerbweight (kg) 1650 (no options) 1601 (all options) Gross Train Weight (GTW) (kg) 1988 1988 Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) (kg) 1988 1988 Maximum payload (kg) 387 368 Performance and economy Power (kW / hp) 80 / 107 80 / 107 Torque (Nm) 225 225 0-62mph (secs) 11.4 11.4 0-31mph (secs) 3.9 3.9 Maximum speed (mph) 84 84 CO2 emissions (g/km) 0 0 Vehicle range WLTP cycle (miles) 245 239 Range in winter (miles) 150 150 Range in temperate season (miles) 233 233 Charging 7kW (wallbox 32A/230V) 9h25 9h25 22kW (32A/400V) 3h 3h 50kW DC (rapid charger 125A/400V) 70 mins (0-80%) 70 mins (0-80%)

Key options

Option Business Business+ Basic price VAT Total retail price Metallic Paint O O £466.67 £93.33 £560.00 Metallic Renault i.d. paint O O £550.00 £110.00 £660.00 Winter Pack (heated seats & steering wheel) – O £416.67 £83.33 £500.00 Technology Pack (front and rear sensors with rear view camera & 9.3-inch Easy Link screen – O £666.67 £133.33 £800.00