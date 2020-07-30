Expanded Renault PRO+ line-up provides the widest range of all-electric LCV of any manufacturer

All-New ZOE Van is capable of travelling up to 245 miles on a charge, and uses the same powerful 52kWh battery pack and 80kW R110 electric motor as the New ZOE supermini

The all-electric LCV benefits from a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty from new, with prices starting at £19,380 + VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant

Renault Master Z.E. is available with an increased payload over its entire range up to 1,700kg (before conversion) and is available to order from August 2020

Master Z.E. offers the widest range of variants for an electric commercial vehicle including panel van, platform cab and new chassis cab, with a Gross Vehicle Weight of 3.1 or 3.5 tonnes

Renault Kangoo Z.E. now available with Business+ trim for enhanced driver comfort and convenience

Kangoo Z.E. is available to order now in medium and long-wheelbase panel van format, with prices starting at £19,836 + VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant

The Renault PRO+ van line-up is stronger than ever with the arrival of the All-New ZOE Van, the latest Master Z.E. and enhanced Kangoo Z.E. ensuring there is a Z.E. model to suit most business requirements. The comprehensive all-electric commercial vehicle line-up now spans a variety of offerings in terms of size, driving range, load space and carrying capacity.

All-New ZOE Van

The new ZOE Van is based on the award-winning All-New ZOE passenger car and is the latest addition to Renault’s expanding Z.E. PRO+ range.

With the same generous 245-mile WLTP range as the All-New ZOE car, the new zero-emissions LCV delivers versatility and reassurance to business buyers keen to experience the benefits of running an electric commercial vehicle.

Utilising the same powerful 52kWh battery and 80kW R110 motor as the passenger car, recharging is both quick and simple thanks to the option of 50kW DC charging, allowing the All-New ZOE Van to charge from zero to 80 per cent in just one hour and ten minutes. If time is tight, a 30-minute charge is enough for a 90-mile boost in range using a DC charger.

The charging inlet behind the Renault badge on the front of the vehicle is fitted with Renault’s advanced on-board Chameleon charger, which adapts to the power supply for the most time-and-energy-efficient charging. It also gives drivers the flexibility to use a range of chargers. As standard, the ZOE Van comes with a type-2 charging cable – which allows for charging via a 22kW public charger to 100 per cent charge in three hours.

The All-New ZOE Van’s generous and practical load area provides a total load volume of one cubic metre and has been created by removing the rear seats of the ZOE passenger car. A completely flat load floor and mesh bulkhead behind the front seats ensure the load area is practical and the additional load area cover in the rear compartment also ensures complete security. The rear windows are covered in an opaque film for added security, and all ZOE Vans feature protective rubber flooring in the load area with four anchorage points on the floor.

A maximum load length of 1,205mm combines with a maximum load width of 1,110mm to provide impressive versatility while the maximum payload is rated at 387kg (Business trim).

Customers can choose from Business and Business+ trim levels in line with other Renault PRO+ commercial vehicles and all models feature a 10-inch TFT instrument cluster delivering a selection of information via a crisp and intuitive screen ahead of the driver. In the centre of the dashboard, an intuitive 7-inch Easy Link infotainment touchscreen features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for seamless smartphone integration. Smartphones can also be charged wirelessly using the centre console.

The All-New Zoe Van is available to order from August with prices starting at £19,380 + VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant and. For added peace of mind, there is a five-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the vehicle plus, an eight-year, 100,000-mile warranty on the Z.E. 50 battery.

Master Z.E.

The Renault Master Z.E. offers the widest range of variants for an electric commercial vehicle including panel van, platform cab and a chassis cab, with an increased payload over its entire range of up to 1,700kg (before conversion). With three lengths (L1, L2, L3), two heights (H1, H2) and a Gross Vehicle Weight (GVW) of 3.1 or 3.5 tonnes, the Master Z.E. is ready for business.

The complete Master Z.E. range offers a WLTP range of 75 miles and full recharge in six hours from a 7kW Wallbox or Public Charging Point, making it ideal for zero-emission-in-use last-mile deliveries.

Chassis Cab: A new chassis cab version is available with a maximum payload of 1,620kg before conversion. The Master Z.E. chassis cab allows for a whole host of conversions including Tipper, Dropside and Luton Box Van. For example, a Master Z.E. equipped with a 20 m3 large volume box and a tail lift guarantees 1,000 kg of payload.

A new chassis cab version is available with a maximum payload of 1,620kg before conversion. The Master Z.E. chassis cab allows for a whole host of conversions including Tipper, Dropside and Luton Box Van. For example, a Master Z.E. equipped with a 20 m3 large volume box and a tail lift guarantees 1,000 kg of payload. Platform Cab: Two platform cab versions are now available with a payload up to 1,740kg. This increased payload allows for larger conversions, including the possibility of a Luton Low-Loader of up to 20 m3, with the advantage of a low loading sill.

Two platform cab versions are now available with a payload up to 1,740kg. This increased payload allows for larger conversions, including the possibility of a Luton Low-Loader of up to 20 m3, with the advantage of a low loading sill. Panel van: With four practical panel van versions available, with volumes between 9-13m3, now offering up to 1,490 kg of payload. This increased payload makes it possible to transport heavier equipment or even minibus conversions.

Prices for the Master Z.E. 3.5T start from £51,200 + VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant with customers able to order their vehicles from August.

Kangoo Z.E.

The feature-packed new Kangoo Z.E. Business+ is based on the popular Business trim and brings enhanced comfort and convenience for drivers of Renault’s medium and long-wheelbase panel van.

The all-electric Kangoo Z.E. went on sale in 2017 and has proven to be a hit with small, medium and large businesses, with its generous equipment list, payload ranging from 605kg to 640kg and enough space to accommodate two Euro pallets. A 217% increase in sales volumes in 2019 compared with the previous year, means it accounted for a 30.15% share of the electric van market last year.

The Business+ features £1,070 worth of equipment for just £600 compared to the Business version. On the outside, it benefits from metallic paint with body-coloured bumpers front and rear for a more sophisticated look, while electrically operated and folding door mirrors are finished in stylish gloss black.

Inside, there’s a comfortable cab environment for the driver and passenger thanks to a central armrest with storage below and an overhead parcel shelf to boost practicality. Further back, the generous load area comes fitted with a practical rubber floor covering. Making life easier for the driver is standard-fit one-touch functionality for the electric front windows, while rear parking sensors make it easier to complete difficult reversing manoeuvres.

The Kangoo Z.E. Business and Business+ share the same 33kWh battery and 44kW motor, providing a 143-mile (WLTP) range and zero tailpipe emissions with prices start from £19,836 + VAT after the Plug-in Van Grant.