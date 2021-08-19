Businesses are set to benefit from the launch of an innovative new all-inclusive monthly leasing service from SOGO.

SOGO Flexi offers a range of vehicles from EVs to luxury saloons and LCVs with no upfront payments, servicing, breakdown cover and ultra-flexible insurance.

Commenting on the launch, Karl Howkins, managing director of SOGO, said: “In an economy that is rapidly changing, businesses want a simple and flexible answer to mobility. We believe that our new Flexi service offers good value for money, unbeatable monthly flexibility and one simple charge to aid budgeting. It means our customers know they can have the vehicles they need to operate efficiently without carrying the overhead costs in quiet periods.”

The service launches with offers on Flexi all-inclusive monthly leasing, including an Audi E-Tron SUV 300kW 55 Quattro 95kWh Black Edition from £1,095 + VAT or a Renault Zoe 100kW i GT Line R135 50KWh Rapid Charge 5dr Auto from £200 + VAT, BMW X5 M sport £625 + VAT. All Flexi lease offers are based on 1,000 miles a month.

In a first for the UK vehicle leasing and rental industry, SOGO offers businesses the ability to operate a carbon-neutral fleet across petrol, diesel and EVs. It joined energy giant BP’s Target Neutral programme to help fleet customers measure, reduce and offset their carbon emissions.

It has also partnered with Rightcharge to help drivers identify and install the right charging unit for their type of usage and budget. The partnership also enables drivers to access government grants and green electricity tariffs, and smart billing options that enable EV charging to be split from the drivers household bill to make reimbursement for company car mileage easier.

Customers will also be provided with an Electric Juice Network card to access one of the UK’s largest networks of public chargers.

SOGO uses the latest technology to give a digital-led service that allows customers to order a vehicle in a matter of minutes. It operates nationally with a network of logistics hubs.

Karl Howkins concluded: “We are leading the industry by putting innovation at the heart of everything we do from all-inclusive monthly leasing to flexible salary sacrifice and carbon-neutral motoring.”

