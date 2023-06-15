All-New Ford Ranger delivers high-tech features, smart connectivity and enhanced capability for work, family and play

Ford engineers and designers teamed up with customers around the world to create the next generation of Europe’s best-selling pickup that can support work, family and play

All-new Ranger offers key new features and technologies including Ford’s powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel, new full-time e-4WD system, as well as upgraded chassis and high-spec interior

Connected pickup that offers Ford Power-Up over-the-air updates to get better over time is now in production, with customer deliveries underway across European markets

DUNTON, UK, April 19th, 2023 – The all-new Ford Ranger – the next-generation of Europe’s best-selling pickup – is the smartest, most capable, and most versatile ever.

Ranger can help owners do more and work smarter following a ground-up development process benefitting from Ford’s in-depth pickup know-how and insights from a global network of customers.

Offering the broadest choice of models ever, the all-new Ranger introduces key new features and technologies including Ford’s powerful 3.0-litre V6 turbodiesel engine, new full-time e-4WD system, upgraded chassis and suspension, and an enhanced cargo area designed to help customers get the most from their pickup whether for work, with family or at play.

In addition, bold new exterior design, an upscale, highly-specified interior offering advanced connectivity, and sophisticated driver assistance technologies take Ranger’s car-like comfort and convenience to new heights.

“Ranger continues to go from strength to strength in Europe with record-breaking sales,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Ford Pro, Europe. “The smartest, most capable, most versatile Ranger yet delivers even more of the strength and style that we know customers value.”

Ranger recorded its highest-ever market share of 44.9 per cent across Europe in 2022 – a seven percentage point increase over 2021 that capped eight consecutive years of segment leadership in the region. 1 Ford Pro anticipates continued strong demand for high-series models; the previous-generation Ranger Wildtrak accounted for 60 per cent of Ranger sales last year, and Ford Pro recently announced the new, high-specification Platinum series that adds luxurious touches inside and out for the ultimate premium pickup experience.

Ranger models for European markets are produced in Silverton, South Africa, where the facility has recently benefitted from a new stamping plant, highly automated body shop and in-house frame production line as part of Ford’s $1 billion (US) investment in the region.

New look, new capabilities

Input from the broad spectrum of pickup customers was key to developing the versatile new Ranger. Ford engaged with owners around the globe, conducting more than 5,000 interviews and dozens of customer workshops to understand how customers used their pickups and what features would really improve the ownership experience day-to-day.

Visually, the new Ranger is bold and confident, with a purposeful exterior that shares Ford’s global truck design DNA. The design features a defined new grille and signature C‑clamp headlight treatment at the front, while a subtle shoulder line down the sides incorporates bolder wheel arches filled by a choice of alloy wheels ranging up to 20-inch that give a sure-footed stance. For the first time, Ford Ranger offers matrix LED headlights. At the rear, the taillights are designed in harmony with the signature graphics on the front.

Inside, the car‑like cabin features premium elements and soft‑touch materials, including a leather-wrapped gear shifter and heated sports-style steering wheel. High-series variants including Ranger Wildtrak 2 offer a premium specification with a prominent portrait‑style 12‑inch centre touchscreen controlling Ford’s latest SYNC 4A system 3 that offers voice-activated control of cloud-connected navigation and hands-free access to entertainment and communications. Heated front seats, electronic dual-zone climate control and ambient lighting create a luxurious and comfortable cabin.

Customers requested the option of more power and torque for towing heavy loads and extreme off‑roading, 4 inspiring the development team to introduce Ford’s powerful 3.0‑litre V6 turbodiesel engine to Ranger’s powertrain options. The unit offers 600Nm of torque and 240PS of power 5 to effortlessly tow up to 3,500kg, 6 driving through Ford’s intelligent 10-speed automatic gearbox and advanced new full-time e-4WD system featuring an electronically controlled torque on-demand transfer case. In four-wheel drive auto mode, the system continuously monitors and varies torque between the axles for optimum performance in all conditions.

Ranger is also available with a choice of proven Single-Turbo and Bi-Turbo 2.0-litre Ford EcoBlue diesel in-line, four-cylinder engines. The 170PS Single-Turbo option is available with a choice of six-speed manual or automatic transmissions and balances the power, torque and fuel economy that are all important to small business owners or commercial vehicle fleets. The 205PS Bi-Turbo engine is a higher performance variant for customers who want more power but need to maintain fuel economy, and is available with a ten-speed automatic transmission.

Engineers improved Ranger’s off-road performance by moving the front wheels forward 50mm and increasing the track for a better approach angle and off-road articulation. They also shifted the rear suspension dampers outboard of the frame for a better ride both on- and off‑road.

A hydro‑formed front‑end structure creates more space in the engine bay for the new V6 engine and offers the potential for other propulsion technologies. It also opens up the front to allow more airflow to the radiator to help keep running temperatures low when towing or carrying heavy loads.

In addition to its enhanced design and performance, the all-new Ranger was awarded a 5-star rating by independent vehicle safety authority Euro NCAP.

Customer-focused technologies

At the heart of Ranger’s connectivity is Ford’s latest SYNC 4A system, 3 which now contains many of the drive mode and powertrain controls that were previously on the dash and centre console. With a simple touch, drivers can access Ranger’s dedicated screen for all off-road and drive modes where they can monitor the driveline, steering angle, vehicle pitch and roll angles. The screen also is linked to a 360-degree camera 6 to make parking a breeze in tight spaces or to assist when negotiating tricky terrain while exploring.

Additionally, a FordPass Connect modem 7 enables enhanced connectivity via the FordPass™ smartphone app 8 to control features such as Remote Start, 9 remote lock and unlock functions, and to view Vehicle Status. The FordPass Connect modem also enables multiple modules to be wirelessly updated via Ford Power-Up software updates that could enhance the ownership experience or deliver new software functions without needing a dealership visit.

Ranger supports drivers with a suite of available technologies including first-in-segment Blind Spot Information System with Cross-Traffic Alert and Trailer Coverage. 6 Customers also benefit from advanced driver assistance systems as standard, including Pre-Collision Assist, 6 Lane-Keeping System, 6 and Reverse Brake Assist. 6

Improved access and more functional space

New features introduced following customer feedback include a tough new plastic-moulded bedliner that helps protect both the truck bed from scratches and owners from the discomfort of kneeling on a steel truck bed. Customers can also make best use of Ranger’s payload 10 of over 1,000kg with extra cargo tie-down points mounted on strong steel tube rails that provide convenient points to secure loads. Durable, flexible load box caps around the sides of the bed and across the tailgate conceal structural attachment points for canopies and other aftermarket accessories.

In addition, Ranger offers a new cargo management system featuring dividers to hold various sized items – from timber to toolboxes. Owners also can create smaller compartments to store objects that would otherwise have to go in the cab, using a system of ultra-strong spring-loaded cleats that clip into rails bolted to each side of the cargo bed. The tailgate can also double as a mobile work bench with an integrated ruler and clamp pockets to measure, grip and cut building materials.

Zone Lighting – controlled via the in-cabin SYNC 4A screen 3 or through the FordPass app – provides 360‑degree lighting around the truck to help give customers better visibility around the vehicle. Load box lighting is provided under the left- and right-hand rails and provides plenty of light for finishing up jobs in low light or finding items in the cargo box at night.

Customers in Europe will be able to personalise their Ranger from launch with a range of more than 150 fully factory‑backed work, urban and adventure accessories. These include those developed in collaboration with global off-road icon, ARB 4×4 Accessories.

