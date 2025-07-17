All-new Mercedes-Benz CLA lands in London for cutting-edge brand experience

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. Following its UK dynamic debut at last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA is starring in an interactive brand experience at Future Stores, an experimental retail space situated on one of Europe’s busiest shopping streets.

Open to all between Tuesday 15th and Sunday 20th July, the space at 95 Oxford Street, London, gives passersby the opportunity to learn about and experience some of the cutting-edge technologies that underpin the most efficient, intuitive and intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever.

“With its innovative, technology-led approach to a physical retail space, Future Stores is the perfect place to introduce both prospective and existing Mercedes-Benz customers to the all-new CLA. With the first cars due to arrive in the UK in the coming weeks, our Agents are receiving a healthy number of enquiries for our newest and most intelligent model.”

Sally Dennis, Sales and Marketing Director, Mercedes-Benz UK

The CLA is the first model in a completely new family of vehicles underpinned by the flexible Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), which has been designed to accommodate both electric and high-tech hybrid drivetrains.

Initially the CLA is available as an all-electric model: the new CLA 250+ with EQ Technology has a range of up to 484 miles1 in Sport Edition specification and can be recharged at up to 320 kW – meaning over 200 miles of range can be added in just ten minutes2. The CLA will also be offered as a hybrid with a new four-cylinder combustion engine and 48-volt technology.

Every new CLA is equipped with the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) – the fourth Mercedes- Benz User Experience (MBUX) generation. The new AI-enhanced system, developed in-house, makes it possible to equip every CLA with a supercomputer connected to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. MB.OS opens up a new world of personalised experiences and intuitive interaction between human and vehicle.

Prices for the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology in Sport Edition specification start from £45,6153. Customers can place an order through the Mercedes-Benz Online Showroom or by visiting a Mercedes-Benz Agent. Detailed pricing and specifications are available on the Mercedes-Benz website.