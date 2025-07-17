  • Thu. Jul 17th, 2025

North East Connected

Hopping Across The North East From Hub To Hub

Top Tags
Motoring North East News

All-new Mercedes-Benz CLA lands in London for cutting-edge brand experience

Byadmin

Jul 17, 2025 #all-electric CLA 2025, #CLA 250+ EQ Technology range, #electric car debut Goodwood Festival, #Future Stores Oxford Street, #MB.OS MBUX AI system, #Mercedes-Benz CLA 250+ UK, #Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture, #Mercedes-Benz retail experience London

Milton Keynes, United Kingdom. Following its UK dynamic debut at last weekend’s Goodwood Festival of Speed, the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA is starring in an interactive brand experience at Future Stores, an experimental retail space situated on one of Europe’s busiest shopping streets.

Open to all between Tuesday 15th and Sunday 20th July, the space at 95 Oxford Street, London, gives passersby the opportunity to learn about and experience some of the cutting-edge technologies that underpin the most efficient, intuitive and intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever.

“With its innovative, technology-led approach to a physical retail space, Future Stores is the perfect place to introduce both prospective and existing Mercedes-Benz customers to the all-new CLA. With the first cars due to arrive in the UK in the coming weeks, our Agents are receiving a healthy number of enquiries for our newest and most intelligent model.”
Sally Dennis, Sales and Marketing Director, Mercedes-Benz UK

The CLA is the first model in a completely new family of vehicles underpinned by the flexible Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA), which has been designed to accommodate both electric and high-tech hybrid drivetrains.

Initially the CLA is available as an all-electric model: the new CLA 250+ with EQ Technology has a range of up to 484 miles1 in Sport Edition specification and can be recharged at up to 320 kW – meaning over 200 miles of range can be added in just ten minutes2. The CLA will also be offered as a hybrid with a new four-cylinder combustion engine and 48-volt technology.

Every new CLA is equipped with the new Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS) – the fourth Mercedes- Benz User Experience (MBUX) generation. The new AI-enhanced system, developed in-house, makes it possible to equip every CLA with a supercomputer connected to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. MB.OS opens up a new world of personalised experiences and intuitive interaction between human and vehicle.

Prices for the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology in Sport Edition specification start from £45,6153. Customers can place an order through the Mercedes-Benz Online Showroom or by visiting a Mercedes-Benz Agent. Detailed pricing and specifications are available on the Mercedes-Benz website.

By admin

Related Post

North East News
MKM launches UK’s first 100% recycled, fully recyclable bulk bag
Jul 17, 2025 admin
Motoring North East News
Business is picking up as GWM UK is set to expand its product offering with tough new contender
Jul 17, 2025 admin
Motoring North East News
Staycation nation: Brits are road trip ready as they choose wheels over wings this summer
Jul 17, 2025 admin

You missed

North East News
Motoring North East News
Motoring North East News
Motoring North East News