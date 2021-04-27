All-new family model to arrive in Europe in summer 2022

Based on Alliance CMF-C platform, more versatility, convenience and comfort will be standard

To be equipped at launch timing with Nissan’s innovative e-POWER powertrain

PARIS (April 19, 2021) – To complement Nissan’s range of striking crossovers, next summer (2022) will see the introduction of the all-new X-Trail, whose world debut took place today at Auto Shanghai 2021.

Like its cousin the All-New Qashqai, it will be based upon the Alliance CMF-C platform, which is the highly advanced architecture which was designed to accommodate Nissan’s advanced e‑POWER powertrain, as well as being a showcase of highly evolved driver assistance technology, improved refinement and dynamic performance.

The all-new X-Trail will be the fourth generation of the successful family-oriented model and will retain the formula of the previous generations, offering a flexible and versatile interior for buyers with a sense of adventure combined with the latest Nissan on-board technologies. Like the current X-Trail, the new iteration will be available with a folding third row of seats offering extra convenience for families and friends to share rich experiences away from home, but it will remain sufficiently compact for easy parking manoeuvres.

e-POWER

The all-new X-Trail will be available with Nissan’s e-POWER installation, which is a unique Nissan innovation and a key component in the company’s Intelligent Mobility strategy.

The unique element of the e-POWER installation is that the petrol engine is used solely to generate electricity, while the wheels are driven only by the electric motor. This means the engine can always run within its optimal range, leading to superior fuel efficiency and lower CO 2 emissions compared with a traditional internal combustion engine. It is a powertrain innovation for customers who are not ready to embrace a full electric vehicle, but want to enjoy the advantages of an electrified powertrain.

With the 4WD version, the all-new X-Trail will continue to be Nissan’s natural choice for adventurous families, who will enjoy its rugged versatility, supported by an advanced snow, gravel or mud configurable all-wheel drive system that will inspire confidence in challenging conditions, both on-road and off.

Full crossover range

The arrival of the new X-Trail in the summer of 2022 will complete a dramatic overhaul and reinvention of Nissan’s eye-catching range.

From the introduction of the striking and audacious second generation Juke in November 2019, via the global unveil of the stunning all-new, fully electric Ariya crossover in July 2020 and the unveil of the third generation of the iconic, pioneering Qashqai in February 2021, the new X-Trail demonstrates Nissan’s bold, innovative drive for an electrified future under the banner of Nissan NEXT, Nissan’s business transformation plan.

“The renewal of Nissan’s line-up continues at pace. The new X-Trail will remain true to its well-established SUV formula which has proved so successful for Nissan since the introduction of the first model in 2001. It will offer more efficiency, refinement, versatility and user-friendly technology. And it will complement its electrified crossover cousins in the range, giving customers an outstanding SUV with an electrified powertrain for their daily needs,” said Guillaume Cartier, Chairperson, Nissan Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region.