All-new ZR-V expands Honda SUV line up with a stylish, sporting, dynamic option

All-new SUV bridges the gap between HR-V and CR-V, blending sporting looks, rewarding dynamics, high levels of practicality and a premium interior

Civic DNA underpins ZR-V, inspiring chassis and platform design for an engaging, fun and rewarding drive

Tailored e:HEV hybrid powertrain delivers a dynamic yet highly efficient driving experience that offers outstanding real world economy

Honda has revealed its all-new ZR-V at the brand’s European Media Event in Offenbach, Germany. Available from Autumn-2023, the all-new C-segment SUV offers the perfect blend of sophisticated styling, practicality and a purposeful driving experience.

Lining up between HR-V and CR-V, the ZR-V is aimed at young, image conscious buyers who seek a stylish, powerful and fun to drive vehicle that can seamlessly integrate into their life. Beneath the sleek, stylish exterior is Honda’s full hybrid technology that shares DNA with the multi-award winning all-new Civic e:HEV. Acclaimed for its dynamic attributes, the Civic has proven that full hybrid vehicles can be engaging and fun to drive and the ZR-V extends this logic to the SUV C-segment.

Optimised for the ZR-V, the e:HEV’s efficient yet powerful 2.0-litre, four-cylinder direct injection Atkinson cycle engine works in conjunction with two motors to provide punchy, responsive acceleration.

The bespoke, lightweight, rigid chassis has been inspired by concepts seen in both the Civic and CR-V platforms, and has been engineered to deliver the driving characteristics and high levels of agility usually associated with sports hatchbacks. Steering is effortless yet rewarding thanks to a refined feedback control logic and low-friction components, whilst the multi-link rear suspension and optimized bushes ensure a comfortable yet engaging drive that boosts confidence and comfort behind the wheel.

With its purposeful stance, noiseless surfaces and a bold front face, the ZR-V gives a strong road presence that perfectly complements its dynamic performance. The slimline headlights and stylish gloss black grille create a sophisticated aesthetic, which is continued down the SUV’s noiseless flanks and into the bold rear bumper design, with sleek horizontal taillights that neatly integrate into the tailgate. Functionality in design was a key focus for Honda engineers, with each panel and component optimised to aid visibility and enhance aerodynamic performance.

The ZR-V’s compact package provides exceptional space, practicality and comfort, delivering optimal functionality for ease of use and creating a versatile cabin that prioritises usability and flexible stowage capacity. This is typified by a vast array of trays and pockets, alongside a rear cargo space that features a load partition, retractable parcel cover and under floor storage, boosting the ZR-V’s load-carrying versatility up to 1,291 litres.

The SUV’s class-leading interior experience is further enhanced by impressive levels of comfort and convenience. High-quality soft-touch materials with detailed finishing combine with stylish lighting throughout the cabin to create a premium ambience. In addition, multiple charge points and the latest HMI technology keep the driver and passengers connected to the outside world via a large nine-inch touchscreen in the centre of the upper dash panel, which stretches across the front of the cabin to enhance the sense of lateral space.

“The all-new Honda ZR-V has been designed and engineered to support busy, active lifestyles, and is a compelling addition to our SUV line-up” said Yutaka Kato, ZR-V Large Project Leader. “Combining day-to-day functionality, exceptional comfort levels and appealing design with sporty dynamics and our exceptional e:HEV hybrid powertrain, this is the perfect evolution of our European model range.”

