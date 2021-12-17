Gateshead-based Allies Group is celebrating after winning Campaign of the Year (budget under 50k) for its work on Sunderland Vibe at the North East Marketing Awards.

The Allies Group team was also shortlisted in the Not-for-Profit Campaign of the Year category for its work with Newcastle Cathedral.

Journalist at Allies Group and editor of Sunderland Vibe magazine, Matthew Thomas, has dedicated an immense amount of time and effort into Sunderland Vibe, and has also helped grow the business’ online presence.

Matthew says: “I am delighted that we won this award for Sunderland Vibe. It’s been a privilege to help grow the business online and show the region what Sunderland is really about!”

The North East Marketing Awards or ‘NEMA’ 2021, were held at the Civic Centre in Newcastle earlier this month, to celebrate excellence in the fields of marketing, digital and PR across all industry sectors in the region.

Hosted by Irish improvising musical comedian, Rob Broderick (aka Abandoman), the event was attended by marketing agencies from across the North East, who’ve all demonstrated immense creativity, resourcefulness and determination over the past year.

There were 16 awards presented on the night, including Agency of the Year, Marketing Director of the Year, Brand Creation of the Year and Rising Star of the Year.