The U.S Green Card opens if not all but most doors for those lucky to have obtained it.

It’s originally referred to as a permanent residency card that allows individuals to live and work in America indefinitely and is issued by the government authorities.

Don’t waste your time and find out whether you are eligible for getting one by reading the following post.

How Can I Become a U.S Resident?

To be able to file for a Green Card you should meet the conditions of the US Citizenship Immigration Services and fall under one of the categories below:

Family Reunion Stream

You can become a legal citizen if one of your close relatives already has a Green Card or is a permanent resident. Having a spouse, siblings, parents, other immediate relatives and victims of cruelty of a US citizen all go under this category.

Keep in mind that if you apply through the U.S government website you won’t be able to make any changes or add extra participants to your application. That’s why it is important to do a training DV Lottery Program form online first to make sure you have all the correct details and photos.

Employment

To apply for a Green Card through employment, you should be an excellent professional in your area of work, have special skills or achievements, or be nominated by your employer.

Otherwise you can be a medical specialist who accepts to work at a clinical practice for a certain period of time. The U.S authorities also issue Green Cards to people whose profession is listed on the SOL (Shortage Occupation List).

Special Immigrant Green Card

If you come to work at a non-profit organization, are a juvenile in need of protection, Afghan or Iraq citizen employed by the U.S government, or are an immigrant employed with a multinational company, then you should choose this category when applying for a Green Card.

Refugee or Asylum Seeker Green Card

You are required to apply for a Green Card after a year of living in the U.S as a refugee. If you come as an asylum seeker, then you should be fine to just apply with an adjustment of status form.

Human Trafficking Victims

In case you happened to become a victim of human trafficking, you can be eligible for a Green Card.

Green Card for Victims of Abuse

To apply as a victim of abuse you must be able to prove you became a victim of extreme cruelty, battery, if you or your child were abused by a relative or a spouse. You can also file for a Green Card if you are a spouse of an abusive Cuban native.

Through Registry

If you have stayed in the U.S continuously since before 1972, you may be eligible for a Green Card,be sure to check other conditions.

Green Card via DV Lottery

The U.S government has adjusted certain laws to make it possible for persons wishing to migrate to the US achieve their goal. The DV Lottery happens every other year and applications are accepted starting October. The results are fairly random, although you can still increase your chances of winning by complying to all regulations and entering all information correctly.

Keep a Green Card lottery cheat sheet on you at all times when getting ready for an application to have a breezy time while filing your form.

How Difficult is It to Get a Green Card?

When you know which category you fit best, where to apply and how to train for it, the application process doesn’t seem as scary as it feels in the beginning.

Choosing your classification correctly, getting a proper Green Card photo and going through an interview with the U.S government representative is only a tip of the iceberg when preparing for your U.S citizenship.

It may be a lot to deal with, but it’s a small price to pay for all the endless opportunities that will follow.