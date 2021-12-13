A Teesside-based print and marketing company is hosting a photography competition – and it’s all in aid of a good cause.

AlphaGraphics North East, which is based in Stockton, is asking people across the region to submit photos for inclusion in its 2022 calendar, with all funds raised going toward the Great North Air Ambulance Service (GNAAS).

Photographers are being asked to submit their entries via the firm’s social media pages, as well as giving a £3 donation via its Just Giving page, to be in with a chance of being featured.

Lucy Burgon, marketing manager at AlphaGraphics said: “We’re asking people to snap a pic of whatever they like, no matter where they are in the country – it’s all about variety.

“The winning 12 entries will be included in the calendar we give to prospects and customers in the new year, and the top photographers will all receive a copy too.

“We’re also going to choose one overall winner, who’ll win a £30 Amazon voucher and, restrictions allowing, visit the factory to see the calendar being printed.”

AlphaGraphics announced GNAAS as its charity of the year in 2020 but has continued fundraising in 2021 due to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The life-saving service receives no Government funding, instead relying solely on donations, and attended 1,528 callouts in the past 12 months alone. In rural areas such as the North East and Cumbria, its helicopters save vital time in transferring people who are injured or ill to hospital.

David Stockton, chief executive at GNAAS, said: “With all that’s been going on, and demand on our service stronger than ever, it’s enormously comforting to have the support of local businesses like AlphaGraphics. Their latest initiative is another example of their generosity, and we hope the public get creative in their entries.”

Lucy added: “The aim of the competition is to help us raise funds for this life-saving charity, and we wanted to make it as quick and easy as possible for people to take part.

“In contrast with some of the more arduous and intensive ways of raising money, this allows anyone to take part, as well as showcasing their photography skills – we can’t wait to see the entries.”

To enter the competition, entrants are asked to post their picture to either Facebook or Instagram and tagging @AlphaGraphicsUK, before donating £3 per photo to the JustGiving page at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/alphagraphics-photography-fundraising

For more information about AlphaGraphics, visit www.alphagraphics.co.uk/