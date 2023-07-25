  • Tue. Jul 25th, 2023

Ambitious Blyth Boxer Cameron’s Drive To The Top Gets Wingrove Motor Company Backing

Jul 25, 2023 ##Cars, #Birtley, #Blyth, #Boxing, #Motoring, #North Tyneside, #Sponsorship, #Wingrove Motor Company
David Guy, group commercial director at Wingrove Motor Company, giving Cameron Vuong the keys to his new car

A young North East boxer’s journey towards his world title ambitions has won the backing of the region’s largest family-owned car dealership group.

Wingrove Motor Company has given Cameron Vuong a new Peugeot 208 to help him cover the 16-mile journey he makes twice a day between his home town of Blyth and his training base in Birtley more quickly and easily.

After a hugely successful junior career, 20 year-old Cameron turned professional last month after signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing team, which also includes household name fighters such as Anthony Joshua, Katie Taylor and Canelo Alvarez.

He won the Senior Elite ABA Title at Lightweight in April this year before following up by taking the Tri-Nation Title in May.

Cameron trains at the highly successful Birtley Boxing Club under head coach Graeme Rutherford, alongside the likes of up-and-coming North East fighters Cyrus Pattinson, Mark Dickinson and Calum French, and is set to make his professional debut in the near future.

Commentating when Cameron turned pro, Matchroom Boxing chairman Eddie Hearn said: “There has been a lot of noise coming from the North East about just how good this young man can be and now he will have the platform and backing to grow into a star of North East boxing.

“The famous Birtley Boxing Club has produced so many gems and Cameron looks set to be the next one.”

Cameron Vuong says: “Getting Wingrove’s sponsorship with this car will make a massive difference to my training regime and will help me focus more of my energies on getting into the best possible shape for my professional debut and the fights that will follow.

“I believe I can reach the very top of this sport, I know I can become World Champion and I don’t want to hang about either.”

Wingrove Motor Company operates the official North East franchises for global brands Citroën, Peugeot and DS, and employs around 85 people across its Silverlink, Newcastle West Road and Cramlington dealerships and service centres.

David Guy, group commercial director at Wingrove Motor Company, says: “Cameron’s a very impressive young man from a great family and I’ve been watching him develop his craft for several years.

“We’re very pleased to be able to give this practical support to someone from our community at the beginning of his professional sporting journey and we can’t wait to see what he achieves.”

