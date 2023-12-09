Amethyst Homes begins work on new Northumberland development

Work has started on new homes in South East Northumberland.

Following the success of Amethyst Homes’ Sleekburn View nearby, the developer is launching a brand-new development at the Pastures, which will create 48 two, three and four bedroomed attached and detached properties for the area.

Laying the first bricks were Richard Bass, Managing Director of Amethyst Homes, Gary Coils Construction Director, Paula Spoor Sales Manager, Site Manager, Ken Forsyth and Anne Francis Home Sales Executive.

The Pastures will offer seven different house styles – a mix of detached and semi-detached options- all built to high design and space standards. All will meet – and where possible exceed – the regulatory requirements around sustainability and energy efficiency.

Five of the 28 properties built, we be made available to purchase at a discounted market value as affordable homes for local residents. It is anticipated that the first home will be completed in late Spring next year, with completion of the site expected at the end of 2025.

Richard Bass, Managing Director with Amethyst Homes, said: “It is rewarding to see construction starting on site, as the whole team has worked incredibly hard to get us to this point, following a successful planning application.

“Sleekburn View has proved popular with buyers, so we are confident that The Pastures will attract house hunters to the area. South East Northumberland has much to offer, including the introduction of a new passenger rail service between Ashington and Newcastle Central Station, scheduled to open next year and the site offers good access to the A189 (Spine Road), and coastal routes.”

As part of the development, Amethyst will be installing new footpaths linking the village to the bus stops on Brock Lane as well as making contributions to Coastal Mitigation, education and health initiatives.

Established in 2013, Amethyst has delivered over 450 properties in the North East. Currently operating across three live sites at Sleekburn, Consett and Newcastle upon Tyne, it specialises in a wide range of housing from starter homes to family properties and executive bungalows.

In addition to its home building successes, since the beginning of the year, Amethyst has recruited nine new members of staff, trained two apprentices, and invested over £3m into local jobs, training, and the supply chain.

It is also building its awards accolades, Regents Park in Consett County Durham was recently awarded Development of the Year (101 plus plots) North, by Premier Guarantee.

The awards were founded to recognise site managers and their teams, for consistently delivering quality workmanship and site management.

Only 27 developments were shortlisted for the Excellence Award countrywide, with just eight, including Amethyst, achieving this prestigious title. Amethyst is no stranger to awards success, with Regents Park and The Meadows developments in Stillington achieving Premier Guarantee Quality Recognition Awards in 2021, 2022 and this year.

It is anticipated that homes at The Pastures will initially be sold from the existing Sleekburn View marketing suite, before a show home and sales office are constructed at the new site. For more information and the range of properties available, please visit: www.amethysthomes.co.uk.

*Photo caption: (L-R) Site Manager, Ken Forsyth; Construction Director, Gary Coils; Sales Manager, Paula Spoor; Managing Director, Richard Bass and Home Sales Executive Anne Francis.