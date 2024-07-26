The importance of the mattress cover

When buying a mattress, we often focus on the composition of the mattress and overlook very important details such as the mattress cover. In addition to its aesthetic appeal, this mattress accessory is essential for other reasons. Normally, mattresses come with their cover.

Why use a mattress cover?

Hygiene

The mattress moving cover acts as a barrier against moisture and stains. It keeps the mattress clean and in good condition. The mattress cannot be washed properly if it has spills or fluids. That is why there are covers with a zipper that can be removed and washed in the washing machine. Others are fixed. In any case, in addition to the cover, it is advisable to use a waterproof and breathable mattress cover that keeps the mattress cover clean for longer.

Durability

Covers, above all, extend the life of our mattress. They keep it looking new and prevent it from deteriorating. The mattress will be completely isolated from dust and completely covered.

Improves the properties of the mattress

Until a few years ago, mattress moving cover were nothing more than that, covers. Nowadays, treatments and padding have been incorporated that significantly improve the comfort of the mattress and add specific properties. The different fabrics and compositions have allowed us to create an immense range of characteristics that we can add to our mattress through the cover.

There are mattresses with covers that incorporate anti-mite, anti-mold, or anti-allergy treatments. Others are designed for people who sleep hot and are especially breathable and thermoregulating. There are also mattresses with covers treated with aloe vera, which incorporate natural fibers and even latex in their padding.

At Britwrap, we have mattresses with covers adapted to all types of sleepers. Consult our experts to find out the advantages of each one and which one is the most suitable for you.