Amethyst Homes support for local riding association

A North East housebuilder is picking up the reigns, helping a local riding association to upgrade its facilities – so its service users can ride all year round.

Blyth and Wansbeck Group Riding for the Disabled, based at Brocklane Farm Riding Stables at Bedlington, has benefitted from an £500 donation from Consett based Amethyst Homes, which is building new properties at Sleekburn, in south-east Northumberland.

The charity specialises in supporting physical and mental health and wellbeing through interaction with over 60 horses at its stables. This can include grooming, petting, feeding, and helping to care for the animals as well as riding.

Kate Hopwood, Trustee from Blyth and Wansbeck Group Riding for the Disabled Association. said: “We are grateful for Amethyst Homes’ donation, which will contribute to helping us provide all year / all-weather off-road riding.

“We welcome over 200 visitors to the stables a week – all with a diverse range of needs – so our stables, volunteers and horses have become an important part of the community. In addition, we host a wide range of fundraising events throughout the year, from bake sales to Halloween and Christmas parties and beach family days and coastal rides.

“Donations, like that made by Amethyst, allow us to continue to improve the services and facilities that we offer. Horses are therapeutic animals and we have found that by being in their presence and helping to care for them, so many of our visitors have been able to build upon life skills – socially and emotionally, as well as improve their physical fitness and mental wellbeing.”

Brocklane Farm Riding Stables is also open to non-riders and the public, enabling local people to visit to help promote socialisation and prevent isolation and loneliness.

Richard Bass, Development Director at Amethyst Homes, added: “As a regional business, we are enthusiastic about supporting organisations and charities that make a real difference in the community. Blyth and Wansbeck Group Riding for the Disabled do just that – offering a safe space where people can work with the volunteers and horses to support their wellbeing.”

A regular visitor to Brocklane Farm, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “I have so many amazing things I could say about the farm. It has saved me in so many ways. When I am feeling overwhelmed, just to go there and groom, or sit with the horses, brings me so much peace and helps me deal with the day-to-day stresses I feel.

“The people at the farm are all so friendly and helpful and after many years of feeling like I didn’t belong; I can now say I feel a sense of belonging and can’t thank everyone of them enough for changing my life.”

Established in 2013, Amethyst Homes has delivered over 450 properties in the North East.

Its sites are located at Consett, Stillington, South East Northumberland and Newcastle. Amethyst specialises in a wide range of housing from starter homes to family properties and affordable bungalows.

For more information about Blyth and Wansbeck Group Riding for the Disabled, please contact Brocklane Riding: brocklane.riding@gmail.com

*Photo caption: (L-R) Leila Hoey; Managing Director at Amethyst Homes, Richard Bass and Faye Allison.