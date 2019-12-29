CHRISTMAS IS coming early to healthcare workers, with free tickets to a huge dance music event this weekend.

Rainton Arena, at Houghton-le-Spring, will play host to Dance Icons on Saturday (21 December), featuring some of the biggest names of the nineties and noughties.

And organisers are offering free tickets to NHS staff, as a thank you for all of the hard work they do throughout the year and over the holidays.

The star-studded line-up includes Baby D, Fragma, Livin’ Joy, K-Klass, N-Trance, Robin S., Rui da Silva and former Radio 1 presenter Dave Pearce – famed for his popular Dance Anthems show.

The event will also feature a huge level of production, including LED video walls, lasers and a state-of-the-art lighting and sound system.

Free e-tickets can be claimed by anyone with an NHS email address by sending an email to chernel@dancegenevents.co.uk with ‘Dance Icons’ in the subject line.

Jay Johal, who owns Rainton Arena, is delighted to be able to give back at Christmas.

“It’s the season for giving and we couldn’t think of a better way to say thank you to all of the amazing staff working in the NHS than offering them a night out on us,” said Jay.

“We have some fantastic stars taking to the stage on Saturday and it’s sure to be a night to remember.”

Standard and VIP tickets are available from www.skiddle.com/whats-on/Durham/Rainton-Meadows-Arena/Dance-Icons-90s–00s/13676469/, with prices starting at £25. The event is strictly over 18.

For more information visit www.raintonarena.co.uk or www.dancegeneration.net