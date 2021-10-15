2007 Audi RS4 (B7) Saloon with just 217 miles from new

Finished in Mugello Blue

Incredibly offered at No Reserve

Confirmed for their catalogue at The NEC Classic Motor Show

Silverstone Auctions final sale of 2021 is taking place on the 12th – 14th November as part of The NEC Classic Motor Show.

The UK classic car auction market leaders have recently launched their early entries for the sale and confirmed is this 2007 Audi RS4 (B7) Saloon with just 217 miles from new.

Finished in Mugello Blue, a striking deep mineral blue that varies in intensity with the light, and a cockpit in classic Audi RS Black, the car is immensely comfortable yet totally functional. This remarkable RS4 has been owned and stored by its first owner and his father for most of its life and has covered a warranted 217 miles.

This is Audi’s ultimate A4, RS4 which is powered by a 4.2-litre V8 engine, arriving at 60mph in less than five seconds which is accompanied by a howling soundtrack from the FSI engine and its four exhaust pipes, driving this stunning car is an intoxicating experience!

Gary Dunne Sales Controller for Silverstone Auctions added “We already have a superb line-up of cars confirmed for our final sale of 2021 which you can preview on our website today. Do not miss your chance to submit your best of breed car next to this outstanding RS4!”

This striking example has recently been inspected by Audi and with the car is a copy of the report. This fabulous opportunity is on offer at No Reserve and possibly is the lowest mileage B7 BS4 in the UK, if not worldwide.

If you are interested in submitting your best of breed car, motorcycle, or piece of automobilia, their team of experts can be contacted on 01926 691141 or by email enquiries@silverstoneauctions.com.