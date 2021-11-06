Zenvo Automotive will showcase two TSR-S models for the first time at the Riyadh Car Show in November in Saudi Arabia

The Danish hypercar manufacturer will fly its Ishvid Perlemor TSR-S to showcase within the hypercar exhibitors’ area

Zenvo Automotive will also have its Baltisk Blå TSR-S for pre-booked test drives for the duration of the event

Representatives from the commercial, sales and management departments will be attending the event

For the second time since its inception in 2019, Riyadh Car Show will open on from Thursday 18 November to Sunday 28 November 2021

Denmark, 28 October 2021: Zenvo Automotive has confirmed it will be attending the upcoming Riyadh Car Show for the first time. Held in the Saudi Arabia capital, it will showcase two TSR-S models for the event starting on 18 November to 28 November 2021.

Zenvo Automotive will be attending the Riyadh Car Show for the first time. With a display within the hypercar exhibitors’ area in the middle of the show, where it will showcase its TSR-S in the pearlescent Ishvid Perlemor (white) hue. Zenvo will also have its TSR-S in bright Baltisk Blå (blue) at the automotive event, for pre-arranged test drives. Equipped with an in-house developed 1,177 bhp, 5.8-litre twin-supercharged flat-plane V8 engine, coupled with a motorsport-derived gearbox, customers are invited to experience the power, performance and unique driving experience the TSR-S hypercar delivers.

Featuring a highly crafted full carbon body and patented active Centripetal wing, the TSR-S is capable of accelerating from standstill to 100 km/h in just 2.8 seconds and can reach 200 km/h in less than 6.8 seconds, while its top speed is electronically limited to 325 km/h. Just five Zenvo models are hand built annually by the brand’s skilled team at its headquarters in Præstø, Denmark.

Angela Hartman, CEO of Zenvo Automotive said: “It is an exceptional opportunity for the company to be able to showcase our work at one of the most talked about events this year. The Riyadh Car Show is already a highly anticipated automotive show that everyone has on their calendars, and thank the House of Saud for extending their invitation to Zenvo to participate. We are looking forward to welcoming both our customers and visitors of the show to our stand to see the TRS-S, as well as discuss future plans for the brand as we head into a new year.”

Representatives from the commercial, sales and management teams from the Danish hypercar manufacturer will be in attendance for the duration of the event. It will be the first time Zenvo has been in the Middle East this year since working on various European events, the team is delighted to be returning for such a prestigious event with a global presence.

The Riyadh Car Show will be held from Thursday 18 November to Sunday 28 November 2021. If you would like to pre-book a test drive in the TSR-S available, please send an enquiry to pg@zenvoautomotive.com.