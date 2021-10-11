The weekend is here and it is party time. If you want to go out in Norwood and want to have and amazing time with your family or friends, then there are a lot of options that you can consider. Want some ideas for a perfect night out in Norwood? Well, you are at the right place. You can consider the Kingpin Bowling Arena in Norwood of Adelaide. It is back after a makeover and now it is bigger than ever. Read on to know how you can have a perfect time with your pals or family in Norwood.

Gala time at Kingpin in Norwood

Whether you are looking for some new arcade games to play with your friends or a new café or a private party room, then the Kingpin in Norwood is the right place to be. It also has a 16-lane bowling area of 10 pins. Along with that you can enjoy a laser tag arena that has a very futuristic ambience. If you are tired and want to chill with your friends over a drink or two, you can have access to a full bar.

The bowling arena: It is the largest and the most popular one in Adelaide right now. With a total of 16 lanes, this arena can offer a huge crowd where you can have a lot of fun. This area is equipped with the Bes-X bowling technology as well. Here you can call the shots on how you want to roll it. So, come along with your friends or squad to enjoy the night out in Norwood here in the Kingpin Bowling Area to the fullest.

Laser tag arena: Besides that, you can also visit the laser tag arena in Norwood which is quite hot and happening. You can feel the adrenaline rush while playing this game. Though thrilling and exciting, this game can offer you amazing fun and complete entertainment. Play in the dark and be completely ruthless on your opponent but do make sure that you are saving yourself from the hindrances too like beacons, war-bots or other targets.

Private party room : This offers you access to hold some parties or events. Do you believe in partying like a king or a queen? This is the place for you and you can book your own private room to host a party at Kingpin Norwood. Party like no one is watching and you can have complete freedom of choosing the activities that you want to enjoy. Some of the activities include – virtual reality games, bowling, beer pong and laser skirmish etc.

Conclusion

Want to have the best night out in Norwood? Make sure that you visit Kingpin Area in Norwood of Adelaide. There is no place more happening or more entertaining like this. The bowling arena, private room for partying and laser tag area all under one roof! Isn’t that an amazing thing? So, book your weekend night out plan here and enjoy to the fullest with your friends or gang. You will surely have the experience of a lifetime.