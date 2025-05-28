ANARCHY BREWERY TOPS UP PRODUCTION…

A top Tyneside brewery is preparing to increase production after boosting its brewing capacity.

Heaton-based Anarchy Brewery has earned a growing reputation among drinkers for its range of beers, which are sold online and at pubs and clubs across Tyneside and the wider UK.

And, with the purchase of an additional four fermentation tanks, it will not only be able to produce more of its most popular ales but also expand production of one-off bespoke brews.

Anarchy brews a variety of beers, including Blonde Star, its first ever beer; Citra Star, its first entry into the CAMRA Newcastle beer festival and Wor Beer – an easy drinking pale ale, with a light body.

In a nod to the world-famous Newcastle Brown Ale – now brewed in Yorkshire and the Netherlands – the brewery created Boot Boys brown ale.

Other beers brewed by Anarchy include Skyfall lager and Skinny Dipa Double IPA, while its IPAs are Cheat Code and Urban Rhythm.

Midnight Metro and Skin Deep are pale ales, while Dark Souls is a stout and Wall of Death an Imperial Stout.

Anarchy also makes bespoke brews for individuals and organisations, such as the North East charity Red Sky Foundation, which funds lifesaving equipment for babies, children and adults living with complex heart conditions.

Anarchy recently launched a special Red Sky 0.5% IPA, with a donation from every can sold going to the Foundation to support its vital work.

The brewery is also one of Heaton’s most popular event venues with regular live music nights and private tours of the brewery and its taproom event space is also available for private hire and weddings.

Head brewer James Allan said the purchase of the new fermentation tanks, “really couldn’t come at a better time for us.

“Not only are sales of our regular range growing all the time but we are receiving an increasing number of requests for special brews so this increased capacity will make all the difference.”

Anarchy Brewery tours are for those aged 18 and over and ID is required for anyone who appears to be under 25.

Wor Beer and other ales in the Anarchy range can be purchased online at https://anarchybrewco.com/ or on draught at selected pubs and bars across Tyneside.

Updates on events at the brewery can also be obtained via Instagram and Facebook @anarchybrewco