Hebburn-based, Castle Building Services, has announced the promotion of Andrew Dawson to managing director.

With the firm for 12 years, Andrew steps up to the new role after seven years as the company’s commercial and financial director.

He takes over from David Harland, who becomes executive director.

Andrew, said: “I want to build upon the solid foundations already established over the years, which includes completing our projects on programme, within budget and to an exceptional standard. The last two years has seen many businesses, including ourselves, in unchartered territories due to the pandemic and the focus now is very much on stability and sustained growth.

“Continual improvement across the business is something that I am passionate about. Indeed, I am an example of this, in that I joined as a mechanical estimator, became commercial and financial director and I am now managing director. I look forward to developing and retaining our exceptional team from apprentices through to senior management and to building on the very strong relationships we have with our clients.”

Headquartered in Hebburn, with an overall headcount of 134, and offices in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Teesside and Leeds, Castle Building Services, which last year recorded £30 million turnover, is one of the UK’s leading providers of building services, offering a wide range of high-quality engineering and contracting services covering all aspects of building, mechanical, public health, renewable and electrical engineering.

Andrew added: “As we continue to progress through the year, we will be announcing a number of internal promotions and hires which reflect the opportunities and investment taking place not just within the region but across the UK.

“In terms of future growth, a key objective for us will be working with clients to integrate our green building services and company sustainability offering, alongside our full range of support services for the design and installation of all building services and construction solutions.”

Tony Lister, CEO and executive director, said: “On behalf of the board at Castle Building Services I would like to congratulate Andrew on his appointment as managing director.

“He has played an instrumental role in directing the business over the past two years and achieving stability during difficult trading conditions. Andrew’s promotion is testament to his hard work having progressed through the business over the last 12 years.

“Andrew has the confidence and ability to take the business forward and, in doing that, he will be investing in people and developing the senior management team as we continue to deliver an excellent service for our loyal clients.”