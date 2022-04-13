Animmersion UK, the Teesside-based digital visualisation specialists, has completed a significant project with multinational mining company Anglo American to develop four interactive games based upon its Woodsmith Project, the multi-billion pound polyhalite fertiliser mine being developed on the North Yorkshire coast.

The augmented reality and three interactive PC games were originally piloted during Scarborough Science and Engineering Week, which was attended by more than 2,000 youngsters from the area together with 30 local, regional, and national employers.

The four interactive games focus on farming with polyhalite, the processing of the mineral, an augmented reality mining experience, and a cyber security challenge produced in conjunction with GCHQ.

They will now be incorporated into Anglo American’s education outreach programme, which aims to equip disadvantaged students to achieve their potential and promote STEM careers across the North Yorkshire coast.

The games will be used at careers fairs, school presentations and community events to offer students an insight into the engineering behind the Woodsmith Project, the specialist skills and careers needed at the company, and how polyhalite fertiliser will help drive more efficient and sustainable farming.

Andi Liddell, a director of Animmersion UK, said: “Each game creates an engaging scenario that gives young people an insight into the skills and critical thinking required within the science and engineering sectors.

“They encourage problem solving, creativity, and collaboration – delivering a more focused, stimulating and enjoyable learning experience.”

Anglo American Corporate Relations Director, Gareth Edmunds said: “Ingenuity and innovation is at the heart of the Woodsmith Project, and we adopted the same approach with these games. Working with local companies is something we try and do wherever we can, so it was great to be able to work with Animmersion on this high tech project.”

Richard Adams, Anglo American’s Education Outreach Manager added: “Resources such as these really bring the various aspects of the STEM curriculum to life, which is so important in broadening children’s horizons and helping inspire ideas about what they could achieve in the future.”