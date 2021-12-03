PETE TONG

& THE HERITAGE ORCHESTRA

IBIZA CLASSICS 2022

CONDUCTED BY JULES BUCKLEY

Legendary dance music pioneer and DJ Pete Tong with the Heritage Orchestra conducted by Jules Buckley will bring a taste of Ibiza to The Piece Hall in Halifax next summer.

The critically acclaimed Ibiza Classics show, which is a smash hit with fans of both dance and orchestral music, hits The Piece Hall’s iconic open-air courtyard on Sunday June 26.

Featuring an array of special guests – who will be announced very soon – Ibiza Classics is a stunning audio and visual spectacle, showcasing some of the world’s best loved dance music.

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 19 from www.ticketmaster.co.uk

Revered DJ, broadcaster and dance pioneer Pete Tong has been a household name for almost 30 years. He rose to prominence as a Radio 1 DJ but over the years has become a dance industry icon celebrated for his knowledge of dance music while producing classic anthems for the masses.

He first combined his love of dance music with a full orchestra at the BBC Proms in 2015 and since then Ibiza Classics has enjoyed sold-out success across UK arenas.

Three albums in with Classic House, Ibiza Classics and Chilled Classics, Tong and co are owning the dancefloor and the concert arena in a wholly fresh, forward-thinking way.

Ibiza Classics is now the world’s most iconic classical electronic music event and promises to be a party like no other. Inventively bold and brightly reimagined, this touring phenomenon is firmly part of the live music calendar.

Ibiza Classics joins disco legends Nile Rodgers and CHIC and Brit Award winner Paloma Faith among the headliners for Live At The Piece Hall in 2022 – with many more artists to be announced.

Nicky Chance Thompson DL, CEO of The Piece Hall, said: “Ibiza Classics is famed for its exceptional, immersive, audio-visual experience and The Piece Hall will provide a spectacular backdrop. Our stunning courtyard setting brings something extra special to any concert, but this gig is going to be something else.

“With classic tunes in the classiest of locations, I can’t wait to welcome Pete Tong and the Heritage Orchestra to our historic venue, and see our iconic courtyard turned into a world class dancefloor.”